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6 comments

  1. Anonymous
    October 25, 2026 at 10:36 am

    Sounds as meaningless and wasteful as most Liberal Government ideas.

  2. Snoozing Bear
    October 25, 2026 at 10:22 am

    Don’t they know that their “spirituality” hasn’t protected them from any of the injustices their people have gone thru? Why not wake up to the reality that your culture is forever changed, will eventually be forgotten like all others and stop living in the past?

  3. Incontinentia Buckets
    October 25, 2026 at 10:19 am

    Let the extortion games begin!

  4. Anonymous
    October 25, 2026 at 10:02 am

    “Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak says it’s important to start the meeting with ceremony to ensure all participants are entering with the right frame of mind, grounded in First Nations spirituality.”

    Who’s running the show in Canada?
    Really ?
    This is way beyond ridiculous.

  5. Vince Melnyk
    October 25, 2026 at 10:00 am

    A ceremony of virtue signaling and platitudes. Typical for Mark Clowney

  6. Anonymous
    October 25, 2026 at 9:58 am

    Don’t care. The only knowledge I have of our modern indigenous tribes is that they meet with our government and either they become richer, we become poorer, or both.

    It is a dumb relationship and we need to move on from it.

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First Nations, Carney, premiers to gather for ceremony ahead of historic meeting

By Alessia Passafiume The Canadian Press
Posted October 25, 2026 9:12 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'First Nations chiefs say joining Carney talks does not mean consent to major projects'
First Nations chiefs say joining Carney talks does not mean consent to major projects
RELATED: First Nations chiefs say joining Carney talks does not mean consent to major projects
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First Nations leaders are gathering with Prime Minister Mark Carney and the country’s premiers in Ottawa today for a ceremony ahead of a historic meeting on Monday.

Monday’s meeting will the first such gathering since the Kelowna Accord talks of 2005, which brought premiers and then-prime minister Paul Martin together with Indigenous leaders to discuss ways to close the socioeconomic gaps in their communities.

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First Nations will be represented in the closed-door meeting on Monday largely by regional chiefs from the Assembly of First Nations.

The Privy Council Office has not said which premiers will be attending the meeting, although Quebec Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith have both said they will be absent.

The ceremonies will be held in Ottawa with knowledge keepers, elders, First Nations leaders and community members.

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National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak says it’s important to start the meeting with ceremony to ensure all participants are entering with the right frame of mind, grounded in First Nations spirituality.

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