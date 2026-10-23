Suburban Montreal mayor pleads guilty, faces $30,000 fine after anti-Palestine posts

The mayor of a Montreal suburb pleaded guilty to a professional ethics breach and faces a $30,000 fine over comments he made about Palestine.
Hampstead Mayor Jeremy Levi entered his plea on Thursday after a complaint to the Quebec order of professional accountants.
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The complaint accuses Levi of making comments that undermine the reputation of the profession.
The complaint cites over 20 social media posts by Levi between January 2024 and February 2025 about Palestine and pro-Palestinian activists.
The disciplinary council recommended the fine and a mandatory training.
The Town of Hampstead and Levi’s lawyer both declined to comment about the ruling.
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