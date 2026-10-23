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Politics

Manitoba rolls back child-specific autism plan, will now focus on adults too

By Ian Bickis The Canadian Press
Posted October 23, 2026 4:02 pm
1 min read
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew looks on as Nahanni Fontaine, Minister of Families, Minister responsible for Accessibility, Minister responsible for Gender Equity is sworn-in by Lt. Gov. Anita Neville at a Premier and cabinet swearing-in ceremony in Winnipeg, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. View image in full screen
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew looks on as Nahanni Fontaine, Minister of Families, Minister responsible for Accessibility, Minister responsible for Gender Equity is sworn-in by Lt. Gov. Anita Neville at a Premier and cabinet swearing-in ceremony in Winnipeg, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. John Woods / THE CANADIAN PRESS
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The Manitoba government is no longer pursuing a child-specific autism strategy and will instead have one that also includes adults.

Families Minister Nahanni Fontaine says the government has heard the concerns from the public and is acting on them.

“We’re a listening government and we have heard from folks in the community,” she said Friday.

Fontaine says they will rescind amendments on a private member’s bill that narrowed the approach.

The Autism Strategy Act that Liberal MLA Cindy Lamoureux put forward requires the establishment of a provincewide strategy as well as annual reports to track progress.

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Lamoureux says addressing care for adults was a big piece of the legislation.

“Almost every single person and organization who I spoke with talked about the importance of services for 18-plus because there really aren’t any right now,” she said.

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“It’s actually quite important that it’s all part of one strategy because autism is for life.”

Fontaine says the government is committed to passing the act in its original form next week.

She said the government had narrowed in on treatment for children after hearing from families wanting to ensure their specific needs were met.

The NDP was planning to address the needs of adults with autism as part of its response to the Integrated Adult Services report and recommendations released in June, said Fontaine.

She said her office received more than 70 emails raising concerns about the narrow approach. A rally was also planned for Saturday.

“I know that it’s important for families to feel that their loved ones are included in a strategy, and that’s what we’re doing,” said Fontaine.

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