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Canada

Canada, EU ‘closing in’ on digital trade deal ahead of summit: minister

By Catherine Morrison The Canadian Press
Posted October 23, 2026 1:31 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Business Matters: Poll finds majority of Canadians back EU associate membership'
Business Matters: Poll finds majority of Canadians back EU associate membership
WATCH ABOVE: Business Matters: Poll finds majority of Canadians back EU associate membership – Sep 24, 2026
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Canada and the European Union are continuing negotiations on a digital trade agreement that would make it easier for businesses to buy and sell across borders.

International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu was in Ireland on Thursday to push forward negotiations ahead of next week’s Canada-EU Summit in Montreal.

In a statement, Sidhu says Canada and the EU are “closing in on an agreement” to help “create less friction” around e-signatures and e-contracts, paperless trade, secure cross-border data flows, duties on electronic transmissions and e-commerce.

Click to play video: 'Can the EU fill Canada’s economic void amid fractured U.S. trade relations?'
Can the EU fill Canada’s economic void amid fractured U.S. trade relations?

Sidhu says Canada exported nearly $15 billion in digital services to the EU in 2024 and there is an opportunity now to grow that further with an agreement in place.

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Prime Minister Mark Carney has been working on establishing closer links with Europe, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has suggested Canada could become the first associate member of the European Union.

The two sides are expected to announce the next steps in the deepening partnership at the Canada-EU Summit.

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