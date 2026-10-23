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1 comment

  1. lol
    October 23, 2026 at 2:11 pm

    Clownada investigating foreign interference? Might want to start by investigating the Liberals and NDP

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Politics

National security strategy to address array of threats coming soon: Carney adviser

By Jim Bronskill The Canadian Press
Posted October 23, 2026 1:14 pm
1 min read
David Morrison View image in full screen
David Morrison appears as a witness at the Public Inquiry Into Foreign Interference in Federal Electoral Processes and Democratic Institutions in Ottawa on Thursday, April 4, 2024. Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press
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A senior federal adviser says the Liberals are poised to release a new national security strategy — the first such policy in more than two decades.

David Morrison, senior diplomatic and international affairs adviser to Prime Minister Mark Carney, says the strategy will look to bolster Canada’s defences against an array of security threats.

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Morrison told MPs on the House of Commons public safety and national security committee this week he hopes the strategy will be public within a few weeks.

Privy Council Office spokesperson Mélany Gauvin says the coming strategy will increase Canada’s focus on economic security.

In 2004, the Liberal government of Prime Minister Paul Martin released Securing an Open Society, the most recent complete national security policy.

Two years ago, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau directed officials to deliver a renewed national security strategy in 2025.

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