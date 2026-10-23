National security strategy to address array of threats coming soon: Carney adviser

A senior federal adviser says the Liberals are poised to release a new national security strategy — the first such policy in more than two decades.
David Morrison, senior diplomatic and international affairs adviser to Prime Minister Mark Carney, says the strategy will look to bolster Canada’s defences against an array of security threats.
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Morrison told MPs on the House of Commons public safety and national security committee this week he hopes the strategy will be public within a few weeks.
Privy Council Office spokesperson Mélany Gauvin says the coming strategy will increase Canada’s focus on economic security.
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In 2004, the Liberal government of Prime Minister Paul Martin released Securing an Open Society, the most recent complete national security policy.
Two years ago, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau directed officials to deliver a renewed national security strategy in 2025.
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