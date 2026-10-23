U.S. price-fixing case advances against Canadian frozen potato giants

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An Illinois judge says a class-action lawsuit alleging two Canadian companies participated in a frozen potato price-fixing scheme in the U.S. can continue.

New Brunswick’s McCain Foods Limited and J.D. Irving-owned Cavendish Farms were among five defendants seeking the case’s dismissal.

The case began in 2024 with commercial and consumer plaintiffs alleging the companies conspired to increase the price of frozen french fries, tater tots and other products.

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They alleged the industry’s “good ol’ boys network” used a data analytics platform called PotatoTrack to share sales and pricing information.

The defendant companies, which together control about 98 per cent of the U.S. market, argued the case should be dismissed.

Last month a U.S. judge allowed most claims under a federal antitrust law to continue, but rejected some claims made under the laws of various states.

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McCain and Cavendish did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Friday.