Wolf attack in northern Saskatchewan injures contractor

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A person is recovering after they were attacked by a wolf in northern Saskatchewan earlier this week, according to the province’s community safety ministry.

The attack occurred on Saturday, along Highway 914 in a remote northern area, according to a statement from the Saskatchewan Ministry of Community Safety. It said the person received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

They were treated at Cameco’s Key Lake mill, the company said in an email to Global News. The company confirmed that the person attacked worked with the corporation as a contractor and was off-site during the incident.

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As a result of the attack, the wolf was captured on Tuesday and euthanized. The animal will be subject to a necropsy at Prairie Diagnostic Services in Saskatoon.

The Saskatchewan Conservation Officer Service’s Wildlife Human Attack Response Team is investigating.

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Despite wolves being common, attacks are generally rare in the province as the animals tend to avoid human contact, according to the ministry.

“People travelling, working or recreating in areas where wolves may be present should avoid attracting wildlife with food or garbage, remain aware of their surroundings, and never approach or feed wolves,” it added.

“If you encounter a wolf, do not run or turn your back on it. Face the animal, make yourself appear large, and slowly back away while giving the wolf space to leave the area.”

To report an aggressive or strangely behaving wolf, people can contact the Turn in Poachers and Polluters (TIPP) line at 1-800-667-7561. If it is an emergency, call 911.