Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Wolf attack in northern Saskatchewan injures contractor

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted October 23, 2026 12:43 pm
1 min read
STOCK PHOTO: A wolf is pictured in this stock photo. View image in full screen
STOCK PHOTO: A wolf is pictured in this stock photo. Felix Klein / 500px / Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A person is recovering after they were attacked by a wolf in northern Saskatchewan earlier this week, according to the province’s community safety ministry.

The attack occurred on Saturday, along Highway 914 in a remote northern area, according to a statement from the Saskatchewan Ministry of Community Safety. It said the person received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

They were treated at Cameco’s Key Lake mill, the company said in an email to Global News. The company confirmed that the person attacked worked with the corporation as a contractor and was off-site during the incident.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

As a result of the attack, the wolf was captured on Tuesday and euthanized. The animal will be subject to a necropsy at Prairie Diagnostic Services in Saskatoon.

The Saskatchewan Conservation Officer Service’s Wildlife Human Attack Response Team is investigating.

Story continues below advertisement

Despite wolves being common, attacks are generally rare in the province as the animals tend to avoid human contact, according to the ministry.

“People travelling, working or recreating in areas where wolves may be present should avoid attracting wildlife with food or garbage, remain aware of their surroundings, and never approach or feed wolves,” it added.

“If you encounter a wolf, do not run or turn your back on it. Face the animal, make yourself appear large, and slowly back away while giving the wolf space to leave the area.”

To report an aggressive or strangely behaving wolf, people can contact the Turn in Poachers and Polluters (TIPP) line at 1-800-667-7561. If it is an emergency, call 911.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices