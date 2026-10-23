Rogers reports Q3 revenue edges higher

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TORONTO – Rogers Communications Inc. reported a third-quarter profit attributable to shareholders of $482 million as its total revenue edged up two per cent compared with a year ago.

The company says the profit amounted to 88 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30.

The result compared with a profit of $5.71 billion or $10.54 a year ago when it saw a $5-billion non-cash gain related to its stake in Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment and $151-million gain on the redemption of long-term debt.

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On an adjusted basis, Rogers says it earned $1.29 per diluted share in its latest quarter, down from an adjusted profit of $1.37 per diluted share a year ago.

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Revenue totalled $5.44 billion, up from $5.35 billion in the same quarter last year, while service revenue amounted to $4.78 billion, up from $4.74 billion.

Earlier this month, Rogers said it completed its purchase of the remaining 25 per cent stake in MLSE it did not already hold, giving it complete ownership of the sports conglomerate that includes the Maple Leafs, Raptors, Toronto FC and Argonauts.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 23, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:RCI.B)