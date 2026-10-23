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Canada

Inquest into death of Regis Korchinski-Paquet set to continue

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 23, 2026 8:13 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'SIU says no charges in death of Regis Korchinski-Paquet'
SIU says no charges in death of Regis Korchinski-Paquet
WATCH: SIU says no charges in death of Regis Korchinski-Paquet – Aug 26, 2020
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A coroner’s inquest into the death of a Toronto woman who fell from a highrise balcony in the presence of police is set to resume Friday morning after adjourning early on Thursday.

The inquest into the death of 29-year-old Regis Korchinski-Paquet was paused roughly an hour into Thursday’s proceedings after her mother made a new allegation against police.

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Claudette Beals testified that she saw officers push her daughter toward the balcony.

The presiding coroner, Dr. David Cameron, told jurors Thursday counsel were strategizing on how to best have them hear evidence related to the circumstances of Korchinski-Paquet’s death “in a clear and fair manner.”

Beals is expected to continue her testimony today.

Earlier Thursday, she said that the family struggled at times to deal with Korchinski-Paquet’s seizures and would have benefited from support and education regarding epilepsy.

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The inquest has heard Korchinski-Paquet experienced seizures from epilepsy and had two on May 27, 2020, the day she died.

Her seizures were often followed by periods of erratic and aggressive behaviour, the inquest has heard.

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