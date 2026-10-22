Brady Oliveira voted most outstanding player and top Canadian again for Winnipeg Blue Bombers

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Winnipeg Blue Bombers running back Brady Oliveira is once again the club’s most outstanding player.

The CFL announced the team award winners on Thursday and Oliveira was a double winner, hauling in the team’s MOP award and their Most Outstanding Canadian award.

Oliveira was a unanimous selection for both and it’s the fourth straight season he’s won the team’s two highest honours.

He was the CFL’s most outstanding player in 2024 and the top Canadian in both 2023 and 2024.

Oliveira currently leads the CFL in rushing with 1,344 yards as he chases a third career rushing title. He leads Edmonton Elks running back Justin Rankin by 174 yards entering the final week of the regular season. The 29-year-old’s seven 100-yard rushing games were also the most in the CFL this year.

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The Winnipeg product has five consecutive thousand-yard seasons, which is a CFL record for a Canadian and one year shy of Charles Roberts’ franchise record.

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The rest of the Bombers team awards were also very similar to the 2025 season.

Defensive back Evan Holm is the Bombers nominee for most outstanding defensive player for the second year in a row. He leads the club with 15 pass knockdowns, which is second best in the league. His 71 defensive tackles is third best on the team, and he also has one interception.

Returner Trey Vaval is their top special teamer for the second straight campaign after winning the CFL’s Most Outstanding Special Teams Player award last year.

First year Bomber Jarell Broxton was a unanimous pick as their most outstanding offensive lineman.

Cornerback Major Williams is the team’s most outstanding rookie, also in a unanimous vote.

Other players chosen as most outstanding player around the league include QB Nathan Rourke of the BC Lions, QB Cody Fajardo of the Edmonton Elks, QB Vernon Adams Jr. of the Calgary Stampeders, QB Trevor Harris of the Saskatchewan Roughriders, DB Reggie Stubblefield of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, QB Chad Kelly of the Toronto Argonauts, receiver Ayden Eberhardt of the Ottawa RedBlacks, and QB Davis Alexander of the Montreal Alouettes.

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The league has changed the awards format this year and instead of the traditional one finalist from each division, there’ll now be three finalists, and they won’t be based on divisions. Even players that didn’t win their team award are now eligible to be voted as finalists.

Three former Bombers won awards with their new teams. Marc Liegghio was named the Ticats winner for best special teamer and Janarion Grant took the same honour with the Argos, while Drew Desjarlais was the RedBlacks top offensive lineman.

The finalists will be announced Oct. 27 and 28.