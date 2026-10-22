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Politics

Former Alberta cabinet minister says Smith can’t survive UCP crisis after referendum

By Lisa Johnson The Canadian Press
Posted October 22, 2026 2:49 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Danielle Smith says UCP is ‘not an independence party’'
Danielle Smith says UCP is ‘not an independence party’
WATCH: Danielle Smith says UCP is 'not an independence party'
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A former Alberta cabinet minister says Premier Danielle Smith won’t survive the crisis in her United Conservative Party amid fallout from the separation referendum.

Peter Guthrie, who was removed from the UCP caucus after criticizing the government over a health-care procurement scandal, now leads the upstart Progressive Tory Party of Alberta.

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He says Monday’s referendum angered both federalists and separatists and leaves Smith with more enemies than supporters.

About 75 per cent of voters cast ballots to keep Alberta in Canada and not to have a second, binding referendum on leaving the country.

Smith’s office says Guthrie is out of touch with Albertans and peddling misinformation.

On Wednesday, the premier said anyone running for or speaking for her UCP must accept its pro-Canada stance.

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She said separatists intent on turning the party into a vehicle for independence should join a different party, warning internal division could cost the UCP next year’s election.

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