Supreme Court to hear federal appeal over use of Emergencies Act

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


6 comments

  1. Anonymous
    October 22, 2026 at 10:56 am

    @Ben. Insufferable Ben, do you always take the wrong side? Shut up.

  2. Quincey Jones
    October 22, 2026 at 10:31 am

    The Liberal Govt didn’t have the requirements to invoke the EA. Trudeau Public Inquiry was a total joke and has already been struck down twice in Federal Court. Another disgraceful gaffe by the Liberals

  3. Anonymous
    October 22, 2026 at 10:18 am

    Ben, your opinion is insufferable mental retardation.

    If the corrupt Court sides with corrupt Liberals, our country is dead.

  4. Nikki Sudds
    October 22, 2026 at 10:18 am

    Carney agreed with Trudeau and Freeland freezing protesters bank accounts as he is a total authoritarian and hypocrite

  5. Anonymous
    October 22, 2026 at 10:17 am

    And it sides with the lower court or it falls.

  6. Ben
    October 22, 2026 at 10:14 am

    Good grief. My recommendation is everyone get vaccinated and we move on. In my opinion, the convoy was an insurrection so needed to be dealt with harshly. That being said, the Feds could have used other tools instead of the emergencies act-I’m undecided on that. Let’s wait for the court process which I hope will be quick.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Supreme Court to hear federal appeal over use of Emergencies Act

By Jim Bronskill The Canadian Press
Posted October 22, 2026 10:07 am
1 min read
trucker convoy View image in full screen
Trucks are seen in front of the Chateau Laurier hotel as a protest marked by gridlock and blaring horns reached its 14th day in Ottawa on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. Justin Tang/The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Supreme Court of Canada will hear federal arguments about the government’s legal justification for using the Emergencies Act to quell protests in the national capital and at key border points four years ago.

For about three weeks in January and February 2022, downtown Ottawa was filled with protesters, including many in large trucks that blocked streets around Parliament Hill.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

While many of the protesters were demonstrating against COVID-19 health restrictions, the protest attracted some with a variety of grievances against then-prime minister Justin Trudeau and his government.

On Feb. 14, 2022, the government invoked the Emergencies Act, which allowed for temporary measures, including regulation and prohibition of public assemblies, the designation of secure places, direction to banks to freeze assets and a ban on support for protest participants.

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association and others successfully argued in Federal Court that Ottawa lacked sound statutory grounds to usher in the emergency measures.

Story continues below advertisement

In January, a three-judge panel of the Federal Court of Appeal unanimously upheld the ruling, prompting the federal government to seek a hearing at the Supreme Court.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices