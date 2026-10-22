B.C. NDP Leader Eby campaigns in Vancouver, while Tories heads to Surrey

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

British Columbia NDP Leader David Eby campaigns in Vancouver and Richmond Thursday after wrapping his swing through the vote-rich city of Surrey with a rally.

Hundreds of people attended the gathering near City Hall on Wednesday.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Eby made six stops in the Surrey-Delta area throughout the day to meet with seniors and visit a trucking company.

Meanwhile, interim B.C. Conservative leader Lorne Doerkson is set to make an announcement in B.C.’s second-largest city, where 10 ridings are up for grabs.

He’s also expected to hold a rally in Surrey later tonight.

Advance voting also wrapped up on Wednesday, ahead of Saturday’s election.