B.C. NDP Leader Eby campaigns in Vancouver, while Tories heads to Surrey

British Columbia NDP Leader David Eby campaigns in Vancouver and Richmond Thursday after wrapping his swing through the vote-rich city of Surrey with a rally.
Hundreds of people attended the gathering near City Hall on Wednesday.
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Eby made six stops in the Surrey-Delta area throughout the day to meet with seniors and visit a trucking company.
Meanwhile, interim B.C. Conservative leader Lorne Doerkson is set to make an announcement in B.C.’s second-largest city, where 10 ridings are up for grabs.
He’s also expected to hold a rally in Surrey later tonight.
Advance voting also wrapped up on Wednesday, ahead of Saturday’s election.
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