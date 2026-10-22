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Politics

B.C. NDP Leader Eby campaigns in Vancouver, while Tories heads to Surrey

By Wolfgang Depner The Canadian Press
Posted October 22, 2026 8:25 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'BC campaign trail in its final days'
BC campaign trail in its final days
WATCH: BC campaign trail in its final days
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British Columbia NDP Leader David Eby campaigns in Vancouver and Richmond Thursday after wrapping his swing through the vote-rich city of Surrey with a rally.

Hundreds of people attended the gathering near City Hall on Wednesday.

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Eby made six stops in the Surrey-Delta area throughout the day to meet with seniors and visit a trucking company.

Meanwhile, interim B.C. Conservative leader Lorne Doerkson is set to make an announcement in B.C.’s second-largest city, where 10 ridings are up for grabs.

He’s also expected to hold a rally in Surrey later tonight.

Advance voting also wrapped up on Wednesday, ahead of Saturday’s election.

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