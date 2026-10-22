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1 comment

  1. Ben
    October 22, 2026 at 8:39 am

    These guys are nuts.

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Canada

Alleged Tumbler Ridge mass shooting conspirator set to enter plea in U.S. court

By Brenna Owen The Canadian Press
Posted October 22, 2026 8:18 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'US suspect denied bail in connection with Tumbler Ridge shooting'
US suspect denied bail in connection with Tumbler Ridge shooting
WATCH: US suspect denied bail in connection with Tumbler Ridge shooting – Oct 13, 2026
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The alleged co-conspirator in the mass shooting in Tumbler Ridge, B.C., is expected to enter a plea at an arraignment in a Seattle courthouse Thursday.

A grand jury in Washington state last week indicted 30-year-old James Bryant for conspiracy to murder persons in a foreign country.

The criminal complaint against Bryant, who uses female pronouns and goes by the name Melody, alleges she colluded with shooter Jesse Van Rootselaar online, helping set up an attempted livestream of the murders.

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The complaint says Bryant also advised 18-year-old Van Rootselaar on where to carry out the attack and sent the shooter money to buy a lighter for an explosive device.

Van Rootselaar killed eight victims last February, including five students and an educational assistant at the local secondary school, before she fatally shot herself as police closed in.

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Bryant has been denied bail.

A statement from the U.S. Justice Department says conspiracy to murder in a foreign country is punishable by up to life in prison.

It cautions that the accusations against Bryant remain unproven.

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