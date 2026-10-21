Eby says Conservatives acting like they’ve won, Doerkson fundraising as election nears end

Send this page to someone via email

NDP Leader David Eby says the B.C. Conservatives are “conducting themselves as if they’ve won” the provincial election by focusing on fundraising instead of taking questions from the media in the last days of the campaign.

Final voting day is on Saturday, but interim Conservative leader Lorne Doerkson did not take questions from reporters on Tuesday and has no media availability scheduled Wednesday.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Instead, he has two fundraising events on his agenda, after five others in the past week, as the Conservatives push for donations to counter what they call NDP attack ads.

Eby says at a campaign stop in the election battleground of Surrey that Doerkson has “gone into hiding.”

The Conservatives say Doerkson will return to public campaigning on Thursday with an announcement and media availability in Metro Vancouver, followed by a rally in Surrey.

Story continues below advertisement

Advance voting closes at 8 p.m. Wednesday, and Elections BC says about 711,000 people have voted in the first five days of early polling, down by about 9 per cent compared with the first five days of advance voting in 2024.