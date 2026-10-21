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Sports

Bombers need victory to punch their playoff ticket

By Dan Ralph The Canadian Press
Posted October 21, 2026 2:59 pm
4 min read
Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros (8) throws a pass under pressure from Edmonton Elks' Kenny Logan Jr. (20) and Robbie Smith (40) during first-half CFL football action in Edmonton on Friday, Oct. 16, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Codie McLachlan. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros (8) throws a pass under pressure from Edmonton Elks' Kenny Logan Jr. (20) and Robbie Smith (40) during first-half CFL football action in Edmonton on Friday, Oct. 16, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Codie McLachlan. CKM
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TORONTO – Vernon Adams Jr. and the Calgary Stampeders will be B.C. Lions fans this weekend.

Calgary (9-9) finishes its regular season on a bye week after downing B.C. 32-13 on Saturday. But the Lions will play a key role in determining the Stampeders’ playoff fate.

Calgary is currently third in the West Division. Although the Stampeders are tied with the Saskatchewan Roughriders (9-8) in points, they get the higher spot based on claiming the season series.

But right behind both teams are the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (8-9).

Saskatchewan and Winnipeg each have one regular-season game left to play.

Winnipeg faces B.C. (10-7) in Vancouver on Friday night, needing a win to clinch a post-season berth and end Calgary’s season. But a Lions’ victory would put the Stampeders into the playoffs.

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Saskatchewan has already cemented a playoff spot but can finish either third or fourth in the West. The Riders host the Edmonton Elks (13-4) on Saturday.

If the Bombers and Riders both win, Saskatchewan finishes third and faces B.C. in the West semifinal Oct. 31. Winnipeg would take fourth and visit the Toronto Argonauts (9-8) in the East semifinal.

A Winnipeg win and Saskatchewan loss would leave the Bombers third. The Riders would end up fourth.

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The Calgary Stampeders hit the turf for their final home game of the regular season on Saturday

Should Winnipeg lose and Saskatchewan win, the Riders will finish third, and Calgary would get fourth.

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And finally, if Winnipeg and Saskatchewan both lose, Calgary would finish third ahead of the fourth-place Roughriders.

Edmonton and B.C. have cemented the top two spots in the West. Likewise, the Montreal Alouettes (13-4) and Toronto had clinched first and second, respectively, in the East.

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Winnipeg will certainly have more to play for Friday night and face a Lions squad that will be missing several regulars. That includes starter Nathan Rourke, as backup quarterback Kaidon Salter will be under centre versus the Bombers.

Winnipeg should remember Salter well. He led B.C. past the Bombers 35-19 on July 30 in his first CFL start.

Salter completed seven-of-15 passes for 96 yards and a touchdown but rushed for 160 yards. Salter also caught a pass for a two-point conversion.

Running back Zander Horvath had 191 yards rushing on 17 carries and three touchdowns in that game. Horvath enters the regular-season finale having scored 18 rushing TDs and 21 overall, leaving him within striking distance of two CFL single-season marks.

Mike Pringle holds the league record for most rushing TDs in a season (19) while Milt Stegall’s 23 touchdowns in 2002 remains the CFL single-season standard.

Pick: Winnipeg.

Montreal Alouettes vs. Toronto Argonauts (Friday night)

At Toronto, both teams will likely rest key regulars in a contest that has no impact on the East Division standings. Quarterback Chad Kelly (lower body) won’t play for the Argos after being injured in last week’s loss to Ottawa. Veteran Nick Arbuckle should start, but Tucker Horn and Luis Perez could also see action. Montreal rested many of its top players in last week’s loss to Saskatchewan and is expected to do the same for this contest.

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Pick: Toronto.

Ottawa Redblacks vs. Hamilton Tiger-Cats (Saturday afternoon)

At Hamilton, rookie Bryson Barnes makes a second straight start after leading Ottawa (1-16) to its first win of the year, a 40-39 decision over Toronto. Barnes threw for 339 yards and two TDs — both to Ayden Eberhardt — in his first CFL start. The Ticats (5-12) come off the bye week and downed the Redblacks 34-16 at TD Place on Oct. 2 with veteran McLeod Bethel-Thompson under centre. At least the home team has film on Barnes to evaluate in its preparation. Harrison Frost threw for 342 yards and two TDs versus Ottawa three weeks ago but didn’t practise either Tuesday or Wednesday with an elbow ailment.

Pick: Ottawa.

Edmonton Elks vs. Saskatchewan Roughriders (Saturday afternoon)

At Regina, Taylor Powell is expected to start for Edmonton, which will host the West Division final Nov. 7. With that in mind, incumbent QB Cody Fajardo likely won’t be the only veteran who’ll not see the field. Veteran Trevor Harris is expected to see time for the Riders given they’ll be in action next week to open the CFL playoffs. Harris completed 27-of-39 passes for 253 yards with a TD and an interception last week versus Montreal and was also his team’s rushing leader with 36 yards.

Pick: Saskatchewan.

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Last week: 2-2.

Overall: 52-25.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2026.

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