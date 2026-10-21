RCMP apologizes for ‘grossly inadequate’ investigation into N.S. workplace drowning

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The agency that reviews complaints against the RCMP says the Mounties have apologized for their “grossly inadequate” investigation into the October 2020 workplace death of a man in Nova Scotia.

In a final report dated Oct. 14, the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission says 26-year-old engineer Andrew Gnazdowsky drowned after he jumped into a reservoir to retrieve a malfunctioning piece of equipment.

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The province’s Labour Department later charged three businesses with violating of the Nova Scotia Occupational Health and Safety Act, which led to convictions and fines for failing to provide a safe workplace.

Gnazdowsky’s sister, Nicole, filed a complaint against the RCMP in 2024, saying the police force should have investigated the businesses for Criminal Code violations, such as criminal negligence causing death.

The independent commission says that aside from the RCMP’s inadequate investigation, the police force failed to understand its role in investigating a workplace death.

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As well, the agency asked the Mounties to consider conducting a criminal investigation, but the RCMP responded by saying it was unlikely that any investigation would lead to a successful prosecution.