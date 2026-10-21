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Canada

Appeal of an N.S. RCMP officer’s sexual assault acquittal has been abandoned by Crown

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 21, 2026 11:15 am
1 min read
An RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference in St. John's, N.L., on Saturday, June 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. View image in full screen
An RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference in St. John's, N.L., on Saturday, June 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. ajw
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An appeal of a Nova Scotia RCMP officer’s sexual assault charge acquittal has been abandoned by the Crown.

RCMP Const. William McNutt had been facing several charges of sexual assault and has been suspended without pay since January 2024.

On Aug. 5, he was acquitted of two counts of sexual assault in a decision by Judge Del Atwood.

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Later that month, the Crown issued notice that it would appeal the acquittal on the basis that the trial judge had made errors.

Then, on Oct. 13, the Crown abandoned the appeal.

The Public Prosecution Service says the Crown concluded there were no grounds for appeal.

McNutt is still facing one count of sexual assault relating to an alleged 2024 incident.

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A provincial court is scheduled to set a trial date for this case on Nov. 2.

Four other separate sexual assault charges against him were dismissed due to court delays.

In late May, Judge Ian Hutchison entered a judicial stay for charges of committing assault by choking or strangling, uttering threats and four counts of sexual assault, due to untimely delay.

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