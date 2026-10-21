RCMP investigate potential criminal activity following overdoses in rural N.B.

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RCMP say they’re investigating “potential criminal activities” linked to an increase in suspected drug overdoses in St. Stephen, N.B.

According to police, members of the St. Stephen RCMP responded to “several” overdose-related calls between Oct. 18 and 20.

Investigators are now looking for information about people who may be supplying illegal drugs in the area.

“While overdose calls are medical emergencies and do not necessarily involve criminal activity, police are examining whether any criminal elements may be linked to these incidents,” RCMP said in a news release.

Neighbourhood Works, a non-profit group that runs the Lighthouse Lodge in the community, confirmed in an open letter to the community that the shelter responded to an increased number of overdose incidents over the past week.

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Some of those incidents, the organization added, required “urgent assistance” from staff and emergency responders.

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The group said several people were transported to hospital and later released.

“At this time, the substance or substances involved have not been confirmed, and we will avoid speculation while appropriate authorities gather information,” the letter said.

“These incidents are a sobering reminder of the dangers posed by the toxic and unpredictable drug supply in communities across Canada, including smaller rural communities like St. Stephen.”

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RCMP note that using illegal drugs carries risks and users can never be sure what a substance contains.