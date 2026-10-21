RCMP investigate potential criminal activity following overdoses in rural N.B.

RCMP say they’re investigating “potential criminal activities” linked to an increase in suspected drug overdoses in St. Stephen, N.B.
According to police, members of the St. Stephen RCMP responded to “several” overdose-related calls between Oct. 18 and 20.
Investigators are now looking for information about people who may be supplying illegal drugs in the area.
“While overdose calls are medical emergencies and do not necessarily involve criminal activity, police are examining whether any criminal elements may be linked to these incidents,” RCMP said in a news release.
Neighbourhood Works, a non-profit group that runs the Lighthouse Lodge in the community, confirmed in an open letter to the community that the shelter responded to an increased number of overdose incidents over the past week.
Get daily National news
Some of those incidents, the organization added, required “urgent assistance” from staff and emergency responders.
The group said several people were transported to hospital and later released.
“At this time, the substance or substances involved have not been confirmed, and we will avoid speculation while appropriate authorities gather information,” the letter said.
“These incidents are a sobering reminder of the dangers posed by the toxic and unpredictable drug supply in communities across Canada, including smaller rural communities like St. Stephen.”
- Russia frees American prisoner after over 4 years during a U.S. envoy visit
- Man pleads guilty to manslaughter after fatal fight in Parkdale rooming house
- Former MLB player, spouse charged in alleged youth baseball program fraud in Ontario
- 3 men charged with 1st-degree murder in west Edmonton trades college shooting
RCMP note that using illegal drugs carries risks and users can never be sure what a substance contains.
Anyone with information about suspected illegal drug activity is asked to call their local police detachment or New Brunswick RCMP at 1-888-506-7267.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.