Harness racer dies in multi-horse collision at South Okanagan race course

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A harness racer died on the weekend after a multi-horse collision at a South Okanagan race course.

The Desert Park Raceway in Osoyoos said a horse lost its step during a race and fell on the track, colliding with multiple trailing horses and drivers.

“A tragic accident during the fifth race at Desert Park Raceway (Sunday) resulted in the fatality of driver Scott Knight,” the raceway said in a statement online.

“The #1 horse, Dillon James, driven by Don Ross, broke stride, lost his step and went down on the track. The trailing drivers and horses were unable to avoid the downed horse, leading to a multi-horse collision.”

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Knight, 52, was driving the #4 horse, Wits Beach, while Carson Abbott, who was driving the #7 horse, Firm Ringo, was transported to Penticton Hospital for medical treatment.

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Another driver was treated on site.

The raceway said that all three horses in the collision survived.

The remainder of Sunday’s live racing program was cancelled, along with Monday’s events.

The schedule will not resume until Monday, Oct. 26, the raceway said in the statement.

“It is an incredibly sad incident, and we are at a loss for words,” Kelly MacMillan, president of the Western Canada Horse Racing Association and operator of Desert Park Raceway, said in a statement.

“Scott was part of our family and I can’t begin to describe how we are feeling. We are all reeling in grief. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Scott’s family and everyone involved.”