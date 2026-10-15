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Politics

Mail-in ballot delivery rules posing barriers: Alberta’s former top election official

By Jack Farrell The Canadian Press
Posted October 15, 2026 5:11 pm
1 min read
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Alberta’s former top election official says he has effectively lost his right to vote in the province’s upcoming separation Alberta referendum, and he’s pointing the finger at his successor.

Glen Resler says he applied to vote by special ballot but was unable to get it back in the mail last week, when Canada Post could still guarantee delivery before the deadline of 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 16.

The province’s former chief electoral officer says he tried to deliver his ballot in-person to Elections Alberta’s office in Edmonton, but he was turned away and told provincial law dictates special ballots can only be returned by mail.

Resler says he was encouraged to vote at advance polls this week instead, something he says wasn’t an option as he was leaving town.

Click to play video: 'Experts watching for lineups, voter turnout during Alberta referendum vote'
Experts watching for lineups, voter turnout during Alberta referendum vote

While provincial law says Elections Alberta can only accept special ballots by mail, Resler says there’s a clause that allows the chief electoral officer to permit in-person deliveries but he’s refusing to use that power.

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He says the decision means Elections Alberta is disenfranchising voters like himself.

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Elections Alberta says it can only accept special ballots in-person or by courier when it’s not reasonably possible for voters to access mail services, which it understands as being limited to those who live in remote areas.

It says the rule was brought in last year by the province and that the agency agrees with its former leader that it represents a barrier for voters.

The agency says it hopes the government considers changes in the future.

Click to play video: 'Elections Alberta addresses missing referendum questions, declaration concerns'
Elections Alberta addresses missing referendum questions, declaration concerns

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