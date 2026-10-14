New Brunswick government says it was late to report inmate death

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The New Brunswick government says it should have notified the public sooner about the death of a provincial jail inmate on Oct. 10.

The Department of Justice and Public Safety released details about the death four days later.

The department has a policy of informing the public of deaths in custody within 12 hours.

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Bruce Macfarlane, a provincial government spokesperson, says the department is reviewing the matter and will take steps to lower the risk of future delays.

The department says Pierre Dartiguenave, 50, was found unresponsive in his cell at the Saint John Regional Correctional Centre on Oct. 7 and later died in hospital on Oct. 10.

The department also noted in a news release that staff attempted to resuscitate Dartiguenave and provide medical assistance as emergency services were called.

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Macfarlane says Dartiguenave was on life support for days following his medical emergency.

Dartiguenave’s family was notified, Macfarlane told The Canadian Press on Wednesday. He did not say what caused the delay.