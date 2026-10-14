Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

New Brunswick government says it was late to report inmate death

By Eli Ridder The Canadian Press
Posted October 14, 2026 5:19 pm
1 min read
The New Brunswick provincial flag flies on a flagpole in Ottawa, Friday, July 24, 2026 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. View image in full screen
The New Brunswick provincial flag flies on a flagpole in Ottawa, Friday, July 24, 2026 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. ajw
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The New Brunswick government says it should have notified the public sooner about the death of a provincial jail inmate on Oct. 10.

The Department of Justice and Public Safety released details about the death four days later.

The department has a policy of informing the public of deaths in custody within 12 hours.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Bruce Macfarlane, a provincial government spokesperson, says the department is reviewing the matter and will take steps to lower the risk of future delays.

The department says Pierre Dartiguenave, 50, was found unresponsive in his cell at the Saint John Regional Correctional Centre on Oct. 7 and later died in hospital on Oct. 10.

The department also noted in a news release that staff attempted to resuscitate Dartiguenave and provide medical assistance as emergency services were called.

Story continues below advertisement

Macfarlane says Dartiguenave was on life support for days following his medical emergency.

Dartiguenave’s family was notified, Macfarlane told The Canadian Press on Wednesday. He did not say what caused the delay.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices