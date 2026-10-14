Roughriders hitting tough spell at end of season

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These are difficult times for quarterback Trevor Harris and the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The defending Grey Cup champions have dropped four straight games. And matters don’t get any easier Saturday when Saskatchewan (8-8) hosts Montreal (13-3) to complete a home-and-home series.

The Alouettes took last week’s contest 44-24 at Molson Stadium, the first meeting between the two teams since last year’s Grey Cup game.

But Saskatchewan would punch its playoff ticket with a win over Montreal and a loss by either Calgary or Winnipeg loss. The Blue Bombers (8-8) visit the Edmonton Elks (12-4) on Friday night while the Stampeders (8-9) host the B.C. Lions (10-6) on Saturday night.

Neither Saskatchewan nor Calgary can host a playoff contest. Edmonton can clinch first in the West — and host the division final Nov. 7 — with either a win over Winnipeg or a B.C. loss.

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The Lions can clinch a home playoff game with a win or Winnipeg loss. The Bombers can secure a post-season berth with a victory or Calgary loss.

The East is set with Montreal having clinched first. The Toronto Argonauts (9-7) will finish second and host the division semifinal Oct. 31 versus the West crossover squad.

Last week, Montreal starter Davis Alexander threw for 403 yards with five touchdowns and an interception versus Saskatchewan. The Alouettes also converted 13-of-21 second-down opportunities and accumulated 524 net offensive yards.

Alexander leads the CFL in passing yards (5,247), TDs (35) and completion percentage (72.1).

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Harris completed 23-of-33 passes for 243 yards with two TDs and an interception.

There is a question of how much Alexander and Montreal’s other starters will play. The Alouettes enter action tops in offensive points scored (33.8 per game) and second overall in net offence (430.6 yards) and passing (334.4) while also averaging 106.1 yards rushing per contest.

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Conversely, Saskatchewan is fourth in passing (320.8 per game), fifth in both offensive points (27.5 per game) and net offensive yards (401.6) but a distant seventh in rushing (89.8 yards).

Montreal also leads the CFL in 30-plus yard completions (37) and is second in fewest 30-plus yard passes allowed (16, one behind Hamilton). Canadian Tyson Philpot needs 228 receiving yards over the Als’ final two games to break Allen Pitts’s single-season record of 2,036.

Despite Saskatchewan’s struggles, Harris stands second overall in passing (5,117) and sports a solid 70.1 per cent completion average. While Harris has 31 TD tosses, his 14 interceptions are tied for second-most by a CFL starter.

Saskatchewan is 5-3 at home and should be the more desperate team.

Pick: Saskatchewan.

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Toronto Argonauts vs. Ottawa Redblacks (Friday night)

At Ottawa, Chad Kelly is expected to start for Toronto, which comes off a bye week. Kelly (right hand) didn’t play in the Argos’ 24-17 home loss to B.C. on Oct. 3 but practised fully this week. How much he and other starters play remains unclear. Newcomer Bryson Barnes starts for Ottawa (0-16) and is expected to do so for its regular-season finale in Hamilton on Oct. 24. The six-foot-one, 213-pound Barnes has been used mostly in short-yardage situations, having scored nine rushing TDs. He has completed 10-of-13 passes for 110 yards with an interception.

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Pick: Toronto.

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Winnipeg Blue Bombers vs. Edmonton Elks (Friday night)

At Edmonton, the Elks look to sweep the three-game season series. More importantly, the Elks are chasing first place in the West Division. The Alberta club has won two straight and six of its last seven games overall. Veteran starter Zach Collaros made a triumphant return last week for Winnipeg, passing for 349 yards and two TDs in the 33-28 win over Calgary after missing two games with a head injury. The Bombers are 6-4 with Collaros under centre, but CFL rushing leader Brady Oliveira (1,307 yards) should get more than the eight carries (40 yards) he had against Calgary.

Pick: Edmonton.

B.C. Lions vs. Calgary Stampeders (Saturday night)

At Calgary, B.C. has won four straight and nine of its last 10. Nathan Rourke threw for 360 yards and three TDs in last week’s 41-20 home win over Ottawa. Zander Horvath ran for 89 yards and two TDs, giving him 18 rushing scores and 21 overall. He needs one more rushing touchdown to tie Mike Pringle’s single-season record and two more TDs to tie Milt Stegall’s overall mark. The Stampeders (8-9) missed a chance last week to clinch a playoff spot by losing to Winnipeg. Vernon Adams Jr. had 284 passing yards and a TD while rushing for 38 yards on five carries. If the Stamps drop this, they’ll need Saskatchewan to lose out to reach the playoffs.

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Pick: B.C.

Last week: 3-1.

Overall: 50-23.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 14, 2026.