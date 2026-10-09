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2 comments

  1. Incontinentia Buckets
    October 9, 2026 at 11:22 am

    So let me get this straight. ICE tries to detain a man. Instead of stopping he drives at them. Fearing it might be dangerous to their health to get run over, ICE shoot him. Then ICE is to blame for shooting him with a 5 year old in the car.

    Did they know a 5 year old was in the car? Does the driver not hold any responsibility?

  2. KKK
    October 9, 2026 at 11:19 am

    Pull Trump over & shoot him for wagging his tongue at them!!!

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After ICE shot man with kid in car, Mamdani urges halt to operations in NYC

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 9, 2026 10:59 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Trump resumes ICE traffic stops despite fatal shootings in Texas, Maine'
Trump resumes ICE traffic stops despite fatal shootings in Texas, Maine
WATCH ABOVE: Trump resumes ICE traffic stops despite fatal shootings in Texas, Maine – Jul 15, 2026
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A federal immigration officer shot a Dominican man in the neck as he drove in a car with a 5-year-old boy Thursday afternoon, officials said.

An irate New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani called the shooting an outrage, and spent two hours Thursday night pressing U.S. President Donald Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin to release the wounded man, and urging them to stop immigration enforcement operations in the city.

Federal immigration officers opened fire on the man because he drove his car into officers’ vehicles and they believed their lives were in danger, a senior Immigration and Customs Enforcement official said Friday.

The 28-year-old man, whom New York City police identified as Oscar Belgal, was shot “superficially” in the neck as ICE officers attempted to arrest him, Marcos Charles said.

Click to play video: '‘This is Trump’s America’: Protests erupt in Austin, Texas after ICE agent shoots man'
‘This is Trump’s America’: Protests erupt in Austin, Texas after ICE agent shoots man

Officers used their vehicles to block the man as he attempted to drive away, but he accelerated toward them, Charles said during a news conference with U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin in Washington. The Department of Homeland Security said the news conference was about the “dangerous consequences of sanctuary city policies.”

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“Our officers, using their training and believing that their life and the life of the partners and the general public were in danger, used their training and fired weapons,” Charles said.

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Belgal had a 5-year-old boy in the car with him when the shooting happened, officials said.

Mullin said ICE agents didn’t know the child was in the car, but that Belgal “was aware” and chose to knowingly put the boy at risk by trying to evade officers.

ICE had issued a detainer on Belgal, who runs with a gang known for thefts using weapons and mopeds, Charles said.

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