Explosions heard in Saudi capital as Middle-East conflict intensifies

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Several explosions were heard in the Saudi capital on Thursday, including one at the Riyadh airport that halted flights, a witness said.

The blasts came as Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis have targeted the kingdom’s infrastructure, though there was no word on what had caused the explosions and no claim of responsibility.

A witness says several explosions were heard in Riyadh on Thursday, including a large blast at the city’s international airport.

Fire and ambulance crews were being deployed, and smoke was visible, the witness said.

The witness said that outgoing flights were halted, and that passengers were instructed to evacuate the airport. It was not immediately clear how many flights were disrupted, but the witness said the terminal was crowded with passengers and that people were instructed to leave all checked-in luggage behind.

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According to flight tracker Flightradar24, no planes have taken off or landed from Riyadh airport since shortly after noon local time.

The cause of the blasts was not immediately known. But the explosions came at a time when Houthi rebels have been targeting Saudi airports and oil installations.

Saudi authorities did not respond to requests for comment.

The witness spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

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British consulate in east Jerusalem demotes itself

Britain said it had reached an agreement with Israel’s government to downgrade its consulate in east Jerusalem, and a small team of diplomats will continue to operate in what will now be known as the U.K. Mission.

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Israel’s government said last month it would close the consulate in response to the United Kingdom banning trade with Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.

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Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said in a statement that the consulate had “ceased to function as a consulate.” He said twenty British diplomats will leave Israel, and that the building will continue to operate with seven diplomats engaged in limited activity.

“Israel will no longer turn its cheek to diplomatic attacks against it,” he said.

British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband denied the building will close and said it will be known as the U.K. Mission. Miliband said the seven diplomats remaining will continue to work with Palestinians, but gave no details. The UK said based on the current agreement, it would not take reciprocal action such as expelling Israeli diplomats from London.

Tanker is struck off Qatar coast

The British military said late Wednesday that several projectiles struck a tanker off the coast of Qatar, causing multiple casualties.

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The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Center said the attack took place in the Persian Gulf, north of Qatar’s city of Madinat ash Shamal. The city is on the northern tip of Qatar.

The U.K. military did not identify the tanker and did not provide any details about the casualties. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack and no comment from Qatar.

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Netanyahu faces new accusations

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s former military secretary has accused the Israeli leader of altering official transcripts of phone calls from the morning of the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led attacks.

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The accusations by Maj. Gen. Avi Gil came in a wide-ranging interview with the right-wing Israel Hayom newspaper.

In excerpts of the interview published Thursday, Gil accused Netanyahu of attempting to change records of their phone calls in the first hour of the attack, possibly in an attempt to shift blame for failures that morning from the prime minister to his advisers.

Gil said he reported the attempt, allegedly made by Netanyahu’s chief of staff, to the attorney general. Gil served as military secretary from 2021 to 2024.

In the interview, Gil also confirmed that a senior Egyptian intelligence official had visited Israel shortly before the Oct. 7 attack. Asked whether there had been a warning, Gil said he did not know what message was relayed, but added: “Whoever met with someone or received something is still concealing it today.”

Gil’s full interview is expected to be published over the weekend, and an interview with an Israeli TV channel is also planned.

The report comes as Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, is seeking re-election on Oct. 27. His Likud party told Israel Hayom that Gil’s comments are part of an attempt to oust Netanyahu from power, the paper said.

EU prepares ‘support mission’ for Lebanon

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said Thursday that the bloc is preparing a “support mission” to train and advise Lebanon’s army and security forces, though that won’t replace U.N. peacekeepers in southern Lebanon whose mandate expires at the end of the year.

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Kallas said during a visit to Beirut that Lebanese authorities formally asked the EU for this. She added that she expects the mission to be set up by EU foreign ministers on Monday.

Lebanese officials have previously pushed to extend the mandate of the U.N. force known as UNIFIL, but extension seems unlikely to pass a vote at the U.N. Security Council.

After the latest Israel-Hezbollah war, much of southern Lebanon is now occupied by Israeli forces, and an agreement to transfer control from Israel to the Lebanese army has largely stalled. The exit of U.N. peacekeepers has raised concerns that Israel might extend its occupation and that the Iran-backed Hezbollah militants could exploit the security vacuum.