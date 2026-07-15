Court battle involving Alberta separatist leader who had assets frozen set to resume

Send this page to someone via email

A court case involving a prominent Alberta separatist who had his assets frozen is set to move forward Wednesday.

Last week, Justice Michael Marion in Calgary granted an interim injunction freezing up to $8.5 million in assets held by Jeffrey Rath.

That injunction is set to be reviewed as part of a legal battle between Rath and Tallcree First Nation over a multimillion-dollar trust fund.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The northern Alberta First Nation alleges Rath, its former lawyer, misappropriated millions from the fund.

The allegations have not been tested in court.

For more than a year, Rath has been a main spokesperson for a movement seeking to have Alberta split from Canada.

Albertans are to vote in an Oct. 19 referendum on whether they want to stay in Canada or to start the process for a second, binding referendum on separation.