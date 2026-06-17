Quebec’s digital health record faces growing pains one month in, despite progress

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Just over five weeks into one of the largest technology transformations Quebec’s health care system has undertaken in decades, Santé Québec says the growing pains are beginning to ease.

At a progress update Wednesday, officials said over 26,000 users have logged into the Quebec’s new digital health record, since it launched in two regions at the beginning of May, and that most health care services have returned to normal activity levels.

But not everyone is ready to call the rollout a success.

Isabelle Roy, president of the nurses’ union representing workers in Montreal’s north end, says staff continue to face challenges adapting to the platform.

Roy claims issues remain with access to key patient information, including medication records, and argues it’s too early to determine whether the platform will ultimately improve care.

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Meanwhile, the Quebec Liberals say that while they support the move toward a digital health network, they want greater transparency as the project moves forward.

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“We don’t have any idea about the price, we don’t have any idea about including other sites in Quebec,” said Monsef Derraji, Liberal MNA. “So if it’s truly interesting, truly positive — this move, we should know the next step.”

Medical experts say some growing pains were expected for a project of this scale.

Dr. Grégoire Bernèche, president of Quebec’s radiologists association, says the transition may be difficult, but he ultimately believes that a unified digital record is a crucial step for the system.

“I think the modernization of our system is the right way to go — there are still growing pains but we are emerging,” he said. “Far from perfect but I think everyone’s will is behind it.”