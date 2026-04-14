Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Regina community service initiative marks Sikh Heritage Month in Saskatchewan

By Manjot Singh Global News
Posted April 14, 2026 7:28 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan Sikh Heritage Month marked by service, Regina group feeds hundreds weekly'
Saskatchewan Sikh Heritage Month marked by service, Regina group feeds hundreds weekly
WATCH: As Saskatchewan marks Sikh Heritage Month with celebrations at the legislature, one Regina based initiative is turning those values into action on the ground. The Guru Nanak Free Kitchen has been serving free meals and groceries every Sunday for the past decade - helping hundreds of people facing food insecurity and rising living costs. Run entirely by volunteers and donations, the group prepares fresh, hot meals starting early in the morning, distributing up to 800 servings each week, regardless of weather conditions.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

As Saskatchewan marks Sikh Heritage Month with celebrations at the legislature, one Regina-based initiative is turning those values into action on the ground.

The Guru Nanak Free Kitchen has been serving free meals and groceries every Sunday for the past decade, helping hundreds of people facing food insecurity and rising living costs. Run entirely by volunteers and donations, the group prepares fresh, hot meals starting early in the morning, distributing up to 800 servings each week, regardless of weather conditions.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Organizers say the initiative is rooted in Sikh principles of seva, or selfless service, aiming to provide not just food but dignity and hope — with no questions asked.

Manjot Singh has more in the video above.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices