Regina community service initiative marks Sikh Heritage Month in Saskatchewan

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As Saskatchewan marks Sikh Heritage Month with celebrations at the legislature, one Regina-based initiative is turning those values into action on the ground.

The Guru Nanak Free Kitchen has been serving free meals and groceries every Sunday for the past decade, helping hundreds of people facing food insecurity and rising living costs. Run entirely by volunteers and donations, the group prepares fresh, hot meals starting early in the morning, distributing up to 800 servings each week, regardless of weather conditions.

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Organizers say the initiative is rooted in Sikh principles of seva, or selfless service, aiming to provide not just food but dignity and hope — with no questions asked.

Manjot Singh has more in the video above.