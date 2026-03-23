Politicians praise Amanda Lathlin, first First Nations woman in Manitoba legislature

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Politicians at the Manitoba legislature have paid tribute to Amanda Lathlin, a members of the NDP caucus who died after battling illness.

Premier Wab Kinew sang an honour song in the chamber and praised Lathlin as a trailblazer and a caring representative of her constituents in the constituency of The Pas-Kameesak.

Kinew and others laid flowers, a Manitoba flag and other items at Lathlin’s empty desk, and a book of condolences was set up at the bottom of the legislature’s grand staircase.

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Lathlin’s death was announced on Saturday and came a few weeks after she had taken a leave of absence due to health issues.

Her father, Oscar Lathlin, was a longtime politician and NDP cabinet minister who died in 2008 while holding office.

Lathlin was elected in 2015 and was the first First Nations woman elected to the Manitoba legislature.

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Kinew said Lathlin worked to improve supports for victims of sexual violence, compassionate leave for workers who have miscarriages, and more.

“Her legacy was very, very profound,” Kinew said in the chamber Monday.

“Her own unique way of life contributed to making this esteemed chamber and this legislature stronger.”

Family members of Lathlin were on hand for the tribute Monday. Question period and other proceedings at the legislature were cancelled.