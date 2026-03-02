Menu

Sports

Vincent Massey Trojans get comeback win to open high school hockey city championship

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted March 2, 2026 10:29 pm
1 min read
The Vincent Massey Trojans celebrate a Game 1 win over Oak Park in the WHSHL final. View image in full screen
The Vincent Massey Trojans celebrate a Game 1 win over Oak Park in the WHSHL final. Randall Paull / Global News
The Vincent Massey Trojans saved their best for last.

The Trojans scored three third-period goals to come back and win Game 1 of the Winnipeg High School Hockey League’s division one championship series 3-2 over the Oak Park Raiders on Monday at the Sevens Oaks Sportsplex.

The Trojans take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series.

The regular season champion Raiders had a two-goal lead in the final frame, but the Trojans struck for three goals in a span of less than nine minutes to win the series opener.

Carter Kaczmarz, Garnett Vande Graaf, and Adam Blair scored the goals for the Trojans, while Nixon Donkersley and Tyler Thouas replied for Oak Park in the loss.

HIGHLIGHTS: Vincent Massey defeats Oak Park in Game 1 of WHSHL final
The Trojans outshot them 40-30 as goalie Nathan Dyck made 28 stops for Vincent Massey in the win.

Oak Park won the regular season crown by just a single point over second place Vincent Massey.

The defending champion Trojans can pull off the repeat with another win in Game 2 on Wednesday.

