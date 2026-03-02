Vincent Massey Trojans get comeback win to open high school hockey city championship

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Vincent Massey Trojans saved their best for last.

The Trojans scored three third-period goals to come back and win Game 1 of the Winnipeg High School Hockey League’s division one championship series 3-2 over the Oak Park Raiders on Monday at the Sevens Oaks Sportsplex.

The Trojans take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series.

The regular season champion Raiders had a two-goal lead in the final frame, but the Trojans struck for three goals in a span of less than nine minutes to win the series opener.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Carter Kaczmarz, Garnett Vande Graaf, and Adam Blair scored the goals for the Trojans, while Nixon Donkersley and Tyler Thouas replied for Oak Park in the loss.

1:59 HIGHLIGHTS: Vincent Massey defeats Oak Park in Game 1 of WHSHL final

The Trojans outshot them 40-30 as goalie Nathan Dyck made 28 stops for Vincent Massey in the win.

Story continues below advertisement

Oak Park won the regular season crown by just a single point over second place Vincent Massey.

The defending champion Trojans can pull off the repeat with another win in Game 2 on Wednesday.