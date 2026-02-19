Canadian men’s hockey gold medal up for auction

Send this page to someone via email

As Olympic fever sweeps the country, an online auction featuring hundreds of pieces of Olympic memorabilia is set to close Thursday evening.

RR Auction has 340 Olympic lots up for bid, including torches, medals, pins, and diplomas.

One of the items is from one of the greatest hockey players in the world — back in 1952.

A forward with the Edmonton Mercurys, William “Billy” Gibson scored 15 goals and had seven assists over just eight games in the Winter Olympics in Oslo, Norway.

He led Canada to victory over the United States to claim the gold medal.

View image in full screen Billy Gibson holding the trophy, victorious at the 1952 Olympics. Courtesy: Darin Gibson

His son, Darin Gibson, told Global News,”To Dad it was kind of the crowning achievement of a really good, successful amateur hockey career.

"He was so proud to represent Canada."



Gibson said he and his three siblings have been passing their father’s Olympic gold medal and memorabilia around between their families for the last 20 years, since he died in Lethbridge at the age of 79 back in 2006.

“For him, it was a life-changing event, even years after,” he said.

This gold medal was particularly notable for Canada, as it marked the last time our country would win gold in men’s hockey for the next 50 years.

It wasn’t until 2002 in Salt Lake City that the Canadians would take first place once again.

Now, the Gibson family has decided to sell their father’s gold medal after much debate.

“This was not an easy decision for our family to make,” Darin said.

“It took us about seven years to get to making this decision.”

Billy Gibson’s Olympic items were expected to fetch $40,000, but as of 1 p.m. MST Thursday, the top bid sat at $7,150 with only three bids placed.

“The fact that my father was the leading point scorer in the tournament, I think, makes this … maybe a unicorn of Olympic gold medals,” Darin explained.

The auction is slated to end at 5:30 p.m. MST Thursday, but bidding will be extended if more offers come in after 5 p.m.