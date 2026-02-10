RCMP release video as part of Big Island Lake Cree Nation homicide investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan RCMP are asking for the public’s help identifying a side-by-side vehicle and its occupants, whom they believe are connected to a homicide on Big Island Lake Cree Nation.

Authorities had responded to an incident on Dec. 30, 2025, which left one person dead and three injured. A dangerous persons alert was also issued.

Since the incident, the RCMP have continued efforts to identify and locate the suspects involved, interview key witnesses, collect and review video surveillance, and follow up on sightings of the vehicle.

A video was released on Tuesday by RCMP as part of its investigation in hopes the public may recognize the side-by-side vehicle, described as white with a black roof. In their initial press conference in December, they said there were two suspects.

“As we’ve said before, we need people to tell us what they know. People have information about this side-by-side, who was driving it and who was riding in it. They need to talk to police,” says Insp. Ashley St. Germaine.

“I know some people are nervous about speaking to police. I urge you to sit down with our investigators and talk about it. They will listen to you.”

Amid the investigation, officers have returned multiple times to the community in the past six weeks. As a result, police said they’re providing added information about the incident that led to a dangerous persons alert.

According to police, Pierceland RCMP received multiple reports of gunshots on the Cree Nation at 5:10 a.m. on Dec. 30.

When they responded, they found an injured youth at a residence and found a second at a nearby home. The two were taken to hospital with injuries described as serious, but non-life-threatening in nature. It was determined by investigators the two youth were shot by suspects on a side-by-side.

As they responded to the initial call, Pierceland officers on the scene, as well as those from Meadow Lake and Loon Lake detachments, received another report of a shooting at 6 a.m. on Big Island Lake.

As officers drove to the second call, they found a 31-year-old man injured with gunshot wounds. They tried to revive him, but after paramedics arrived, the man was declared dead at the scene.

During the response to the second call, police responded to a report of a fourth gunshot victim and found paramedics attending to an adult male at a nearby residence. He was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation determined the man was with the 31-year-old who died when both were shot by suspects on a side-by-side.

Saskatchewan RCMP’s homicide investigation unit took over the investigation and determined the incidents were connected, but could not confirm if they were targeted or random.

At 8:23 a.m. that day, a dangerous persons alert was issued after determining there was a continued public safety risk. It was cancelled at approximately 4:49 p.m.

“Senior RCMP officers evaluated and assessed the need for an emergency alert against the information they were receiving about this incident,” says Insp. St. Germaine.

“Shortly after 8 a.m., it was determined that this incident met the criteria for an emergency alert. When that determination was made, the appropriate teams were immediately engaged and the alert was issued.”

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the side-by-side or potentially those in the vehicle to call 310-RCMP, or Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers.