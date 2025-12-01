Kneecap launches defamation case against Liberal MP over entry ban video

Send this page to someone via email

The Irish hip-hop group Kneecap says it has begun legal action against Vince Gasparro, the Liberal parliamentary secretary who posted a video on social media announcing an apparent ban on the group entering Canada that their lawyer says caused “substantial” harm.

Lawyer Darragh Mackin told Global News that a defamation case is being pursued in Ireland against Gasparro, who Mackin said was served with a notice of claim over the weekend.

“Our clients have been subject to serious and unfounded assertions by way of a public video posted on a personal social media account which has caused substantial reputational harm,” Mackin said in a statement from Belfast human rights law firm Phoenix Law on Saturday.

“The statements made by Mr. Gasparro were wholly inaccurate and defamatory without any reason or justification. … Kneecap, just like every private citizen, are entitled to fairness and the protection of their good name and reputation. These proceedings have been initiated to vindicate those rights.”

The legal action comes days after government documents tabled in the House of Commons revealed the Prime Minister’s Office and the Canada Border Services Agency were not “involved” or “consulted” in Gasparro’s announcement — despite Gasparro saying in September the decision was taken “on the advice of our officials” and “on behalf of the Government of Canada.”

The government’s stated reasons for denying or delaying approval of the band members’ travel permits also appeared to contradict Gasparro’s public statement, in which he accused the group of “advocating for political violence” and “glorifying terrorist organizations.”

The documents said only one band member’s travel permit was cancelled “for omitting to disclose complete and accurate information on his application,” but that the cancellation “does not preclude him from applying again.”

“In September we said you made comments about us that were wholly untrue and deeply malicious. You did,” Kneecap said in a social media statement Friday. “It now transpires you also lied by telling the world you were acting on ‘behalf of the Government of Canada.’ This was another lie. You were not. Your own government has made this clear.

“Today we are serving legal action against you,” the statement continued, adding the band “will be relentless in defending ourselves against outrageous and baseless accusations.”

Mackin said the band is seeking “immediate correction and clarification” of Gasparro’s comments.

Gasparro’s office has not responded to repeated requests for comment.

Announcement under scrutiny

Gasparro, the parliamentary secretary for combating crime, said in a video posted to X on Sept. 19 that “on behalf of the Government of Canada, I am announcing that on the advice of our officials, we have deemed the group Kneecap ineligible to enter our country.”

The video remains online.

In a response tabled last week in the House of Commons to an order paper question by NDP MP Jenny Kwan about the handling of the case, federal officials said they were not involved, and it remains unclear which advice from officials Gasparro was citing in his post.

“It is unprecedented for a government minister without consultation with the prime minister or the respective department to take to matters into their own hands via their own social media channel,” Mackin said. “Such clickbait tactics have no place in a modern democracy.”

In their own written response to Kwan’s request for documents, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) said band member Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh’s electronic travel authorization (eTA) was cancelled for inadmissibility in August — a month before Gasparro’s announcement — and that he was notified of the decision.

It made no mention of the since-dropped criminal charge against Óg Ó hAnnaidh in the U.K. that accused him of flying a Hezbollah flag during a London concert last year, which Gasparro specifically cited as a reason for the apparent entry ban.

The department added the eTA applications of Kneecap’s other two members, John James Ó Dochartaigh and Naoise Ó Cairealláin, “are currently under review” and that they were informed in September “not to travel to Canada until receiving further communication” from IRCC.

Kneecap said Friday it is “working to resolve the ‘compliance issues’ that have been communicated” by IRCC, confirming for the first time since September that it has received notice from the department.

Phoenix Law said it has been “in direct correspondence” with IRCC about each band member’s case.

“We look forward to visiting Canada again in 2026 and playing to sold out shows across your land as we have done so in the past,” the band said, addressing its Canadian fans.

Kneecap had been scheduled to play shows in Toronto and Vancouver in October before the apparent entry ban was announced.

Kwan demands answers from Carney, immigration minister

Kwan, the NDP’s immigration critic, sent letters to Prime Minister Mark Carney and Immigration Minister Lena Diab on Friday demanding answers to questions she said were not addressed in the government’s written response.

The letter to Carney asks him to direct Diab to clarify the IRCC’s statements about the status of Kneecap’s eTA applications, and the reasons behind cancelling Óg Ó hAnnaidh’s travel permit, as outlined in Kwan’s letter to the minister.

Kwan also asks Carney to clarify “who within the Government of Canada advised or authorized MP Gasparro’s public announcement,” confirm what steps the government will take to ensure proper communication of immigration decisions and “provide a definitive statement on the admissibility status of Kneecap’s members.”

“Canadians deserve an immigration system that is transparent, fair, and protected from political interference,” the letter to Carney says.

“The serious inconsistencies between departmental statements and the public assertions made by an elected official demand urgent attention. Without clarity, the appearance of arbitrary or politicized decision-making will continue to undermine public trust.”

Conservatives have previously called for a parliamentary investigation into Gasparro’s actions and whether he overstepped his authority in making his announcement.

Kneecap — who have been vocal supporters of Palestinians and critics of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza — has said it does not promote Hamas, Hezbollah or any other terrorist group or advocate for violence against Jewish people.

The band said Friday it intends to donate “every cent” of any financial penalties it may win in the lawsuit against Gasparro to “assist the thousands of child amputees in Gaza.”