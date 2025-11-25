Menu

National

Sports

Winnipeg Jets recall Elias Salomonsson for NHL debut after injury to Neal Pionk

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted November 25, 2025 9:45 pm
1 min read
Defenceman Elias Salomonsson skates with the Manitoba Moose,. View image in full screen
Defenceman Elias Salomonsson skates with the Manitoba Moose,. Manitoba Moose
The Winnipeg Jets will have a new player in the lineup on Wednesday when they begin a five-game road trip.

With defenceman Neal Pionk leaving their last game with a lower-body injury, the club called up defenceman Elias Salomonsson from the AHL’s Manitoba Moose on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old Salomonsson was in his second season with the Moose after the Jets selected him in the second round of the 2022 NHL Draft. Salomonsson will make his NHL debut on Wednesday against the Washington Capitals.

“A lot of excitement of course,” said Salomonsson after Tuesday’s practice. “It’s something you dream of, so, a lot of emotions right now.

“I think every kid dreams of that, so, a lot of excitement for sure.”

Salomonsson has six assists in 17 AHL games this season.

He skated on a pairing with Dylan Samberg at Tuesday’s practice.

“He’s progressing to be an NHL player,” said Jets head coach Scott Arniel. “If you have to try and hit our season in February-March, it can be tough. It can be really tough on a defenceman and so for Sol to come in here now and get some reps, and get some experience, get that first game under his belt.”

Pionk skated on his own ahead of practice and the injury is not thought to be as severe as originally thought. He’s listed as day-to-day and will accompany the team on the road trip.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

