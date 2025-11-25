Man claims $1M lottery winnings from ‘group arrangement’ for himself: police

The Ontario Provincial Police say a man is facing charges after allegedly claiming $1 million in lottery winnings for himself, despite being part of a group that won the prize.
On July 2, police said a man claimed a million dollar Lotto Max Free Play ticket with Encore “as a sole claimant” and got his payout from OLG.
OLG’s forensic investigation unit then received and reviewed claims suggesting the winnings were actually from a group play arrangement, police said.
The case was then turned over to OPP and the joint investigation “confirmed the ticket was part of a group arrangement.”
“The winnings should have been shared among three individuals, not a single person,” police said.
A 70-year-old from Toronto was arrested and charged with theft over $5,000, fraud over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime.
The accused was released and has a court appearance scheduled for January.
