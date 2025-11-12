Vancouver police confirm 8-year-old girl died after fall from Yaletown balcony

See more sharing options

Vancouver police have confirmed the person who fell from the upper balcony of Yaletown highrise on Tuesday afternoon was an eight-year-old girl.

Police said officers were called to the building near Nelson Street and Expo Boulevard just after 2:30 p.m.

The building is known as the Arc, a high-rise luxury condo in Yaletown.

Police and first responders provided emergency medical care, but the girl died from her injuries at the scene.

Detectives from the VPD’s Major Crime Section are investigating the circumstances surrounding the child’s death.

Anyone with information is asked to call 604-717-2500.