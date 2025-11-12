Menu

Crime

Vancouver police confirm 8-year-old girl died after fall from Yaletown balcony

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 12, 2025 5:11 pm
1 min read
Police incident at Yaletown condo building
Vancouver police descended on a Yaletown condo building on Tuesday afternoon and confirmed they were investigating a sudden death. Grace Ke is live at the scene with the details and what neighbours are saying.
Vancouver police have confirmed the person who fell from the upper balcony of Yaletown highrise on Tuesday afternoon was an eight-year-old girl.

Police said officers were called to the building near Nelson Street and Expo Boulevard just after 2:30 p.m.

Get daily National news

The building is known as the Arc, a high-rise luxury condo in Yaletown.

Police and first responders provided emergency medical care, but the girl died from her injuries at the scene.

Detectives from the VPD’s Major Crime Section are investigating the circumstances surrounding the child’s death.

Anyone with information is asked to call 604-717-2500.

