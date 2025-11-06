Menu

Crime

B.C. man charged in alleged naked urination assault on Vancouver woman

By Kristen Robinson Global News
Posted November 6, 2025 2:47 pm
1 min read
A Vancouver Police officer is pictured in Vancouver, on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns. View image in full screen
A Vancouver Police officer is pictured in Vancouver, on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns. EC
A B.C. man has been charged in connection with an alleged urination assault on a Vancouver woman earlier this year.

Chaas Robert Mearns, 21, is accused of one count of assault in relation to the Sept. 5 incident in downtown Vancouver.

According to Vancouver police, the 31-year-old alleged victim was walking near West Pender and Beatty Street just after 6 a.m., when she encountered a naked man on top of a parked car.

The suspect began yelling, said police, before he ran toward the victim, knocked her to the ground, and urinated on her.

Bystanders intervened, called 9-1-1, and restrained the suspect until police arrived.

Mearns was arrested at the scene and taken to hospital under the Mental Health Act, where according to the VPD, he remained in secure custody as of Sept. 5.

Court records indicate Mearns was scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 29, and that a bench warrant was issued for his arrest on that date.

