Politics

City of Richmond cancels holiday staff party after $120K bill in 2024

By Catherine Urquhart & Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 4, 2025 9:38 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'City of Richmond cancels holiday staff party.'
City of Richmond cancels holiday staff party.
The City of Richmond has cancelled its annual holiday staff party, after a Global News investigation revealed that about $120,000 taxpayer dollars were spent on the event in 2024. Catherine Urquhart reports.
The City of Richmond will not be hosting a holiday staff party this year.

That decision follows Global BC reporting in September that the city spent $120,000 for its annual 2024 holiday bash at the Richmond Oval.

Richmond taxpayers spent about $80,000 on catering and $7,000 on liquor and another $10,000 on minigolf and other games, including a photo booth and a professional photographer.

The city also spent more than $1,800 on McDonald’s burgers as a late-night snack at the end of the party.

In a statement to staff, the city’s senior management team says the ‘Jingle’ event has grown in complexity and has become “less feasible.”

“Richmond’s city government has hit taxpayers with spending scandal after spending scandal after spending scandal,” Carson Binda with the Canadian Taxpayers Federation said.

“Whether it’s the $300,000 in missing gift cards, expensive junkets for Olympic Oval staff, or last year’s $118,000 boozy Christmas party, this is a civic government that has a big problem with wasting taxpayer cash.”

Trending Now

City managers have been told to put together small and informal end-of-year celebrations, but the budget for those has not been disclosed.

Click to play video: 'City of Richmond files lawsuit over gift card controversy'
City of Richmond files lawsuit over gift card controversy
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

