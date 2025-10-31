‘We will find him’: B.C. taxi driver’s accused killer at large 3 months after fleeing recovery house

Send this page to someone via email

The man accused of killing a Vancouver Taxi driver remains at large after police allege he fled his recovery house in Abbotsford over the summer. The public wasn’t informed that the alleged killer was on the lam until three months later.

Jordan Conway, 26, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for manslaughter in the death of Aden Hersi.

“I don’t understand how he escaped,” Hersi’s nephew Abdirashid Jimale told Global News Thurs.

Conway allegedly assaulted Hersi inside his taxi after the cabbie picked him up near the Commercial-Broadway SkyTrain station in August 2022.

Hersi, who immigrated to Canada from Somalia three decades earlier, suffered life-altering injuries in the attack.

Aden Hersi was assaulted inside his taxi in August 2022. Provided to Global News

The longtime cab driver spent months in the hospital before he died in November 2023, as a result, police said, of injuries he sustained in the assault.

“He didn’t deserve this at all,” said Jimale. “Aden, he suffered more than one year in hospital for that injury.”

Conway was charged with manslaughter and assault on August 30, 2024 and released from custody days later, on Sept. 8.

Court records indicate a warrant was issued for Conway’s arrest on May 21, and by June 13, he was in custody.

On July 7, Conway was released and ordered to abide by 11 conditions – including living at Into Action Recovery in Abbotsford.

Vancouver police said Conway left the recovery house “without notice” sometime overnight between July 12 and July 13, and multiple B.C.-wide warrants for breach of release conditions were issued.

View image in full screen Jordan Conway, 26, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for manslaughter in the death of Aden Hersi. Global News

In an email on Thursday, Abbotsford police said it doesn’t appear they were notified of Conway’s disappearance, and the recovery facility likely notified the bail supervisor directly, who would have issued the warrant.

The warrant, said Sgt. Paul Walker would then be sent back to the police agency responsible for the original charges Conway was at the recovery house for, which in this case, is the VPD.

When Global News visited the recovery house on Thursday. and asked how Conway was allegedly able to walk away, a man who came to the door said he could not disclose any information because it was a private and confidential file.

“This kind of person shouldn’t be released on the street,” Jimale said in an interview. “I believe they should put in jail until his trial.”

After Conway allegedly failed to show up in court for a preliminary inquiry on the manslaughter charge on Oct. 7, a Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest.

On Oct. 21, Vancouver police issued a news release, requesting the public’s help in locating Conway.

“We took a number of steps to try to locate Conway prior to asking for the public’s assistance,” said Sgt. Steve Addison. “We believe that Conway is taking deliberate steps to avoid having to go to court.”

Conway also faces outstanding warrants for three charges of breaching his release conditions in Abbotsford – twice on July 13 and once on July 17 – all related to the manslaughter investigation.

The VPD said it is actively looking for Conway, and investigators were following up on tips in Vancouver as recently as Thursday afternoon.

“He knows were on to him and we will find him, it’s just taking a little longer than we initially hoped,” Addison said Thurs.

“Aden deserved more than that,” Jimale told Global News.

Hersi’s nephew described him as a generous man who did many things for his community of cab drivers.

“He (was) just a quiet guy, he never had a problem with the community or nobody else,” said Jimale.

Aden Hersi, seen here as a young man, was assaulted inside his taxi in August 2022. Provided to Global News

Vancouver Taxi driver Abdulgani Mohammed, who described himself as a close relative of Hersi, visited the victim during the 15 months he spent in hospital before his death.

“He was a nice, peaceful man,” Mohammed said in an interview.

He said he and Hersi, who grew up in the same small town in East Africa, came to Canada in the late 1980s and worked together at Vancouver Taxi for more than 20 years.

“We run away from (an) injustice country, criminals, killing, dictatorship,” said Mohammed. “I hope he will get justice and Canada, I hope, will provide that.”

Anyone who sees Conway is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.