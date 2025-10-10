Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
U.S. News

U.S. border wall expansion includes $4.5B in new contracts, says DHS

By Staff Reuters
Posted October 10, 2025 2:18 pm
1 min read
A man takes an image with his phone next to where the border wall separating Mexico and the United States reaches the Pacific Ocean Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in Tijuana, Mexico. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull). View image in full screen
A man takes an image with his phone next to where the border wall separating Mexico and the United States reaches the Pacific Ocean Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in Tijuana, Mexico. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull). GB
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The federal government has awarded 10 construction contracts worth $4.5 billion that will add 230 miles of barrier along the southwest U.S. border, the Department of Homeland Security said on Friday.

The contracts will add hundreds of miles to a so-called Smart Wall border security system that includes steel barriers, waterborne barriers, patrol roads, lights, cameras, and advanced detection technology, according to its statement.

Seven of the 10 contracts, which were awarded in September, went to BCCG Joint Venture, according to the statement from DHS and Customs and Border Protection.

Click to play video: 'U.S.-Mexico border wall will be painted black to make it ‘harder for people to climb’: Kristi Noem'
U.S.-Mexico border wall will be painted black to make it ‘harder for people to climb’: Kristi Noem
Trending Now

“The Smart Wall means more miles of barriers, more technology, and more capability for our agents on the ground. This is how you take control of the border,” CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott said in the statement.

Story continues below advertisement

DHS Secretary Kristin Noem issued two waivers for nine miles of Smart Wall in CBP’s San Diego Sector and for approximately 30 miles in New Mexico within the El Paso Sector “to cut through bureaucratic red tape and expedite the construction of the Smart Wall,” the statement said.

It was not immediately clear why the waivers were necessary. Such waivers are sometimes used to bypass certain environmental or other laws.

© 2025 Reuters

Sponsored content

AdChoices