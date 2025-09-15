Manitoba man in custody after machete attack: RCMP

See more sharing options

Manitoba RCMP have a suspect in custody after a 19-year-old man was attacked with a machete Saturday morning.

Police said they were called to the scene at O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation just after 5 a.m., and while they were en route, they spotted the suspect walking down the road.

He was arrested after a short foot chase, and police then found the victim at a nearby home. He was rushed to the local nursing station for treatment, then airlifted to a hospital in Winnipeg.

The suspect faces an aggravated assault charge and two counts of failing to comply with an undertaking.

RCMP from the South Indian Lake detachment continue to investigate.