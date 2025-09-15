Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Manitoba man in custody after machete attack: RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 15, 2025 3:02 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Youth machete incidents growing say community leaders'
Youth machete incidents growing say community leaders
RELATED: Community leaders say incidents involving youth and edged weapons in Winnipeg are on the rise – Oct 22, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Manitoba RCMP have a suspect in custody after a 19-year-old man was attacked with a machete Saturday morning.

Police said they were called to the scene at O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation just after 5 a.m., and while they were en route, they spotted the suspect walking down the road.

He was arrested after a short foot chase, and police then found the victim at a nearby home. He was rushed to the local nursing station for treatment, then airlifted to a hospital in Winnipeg.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The suspect faces an aggravated assault charge and two counts of failing to comply with an undertaking.

RCMP from the South Indian Lake detachment continue to investigate.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg cops search for details about Selkirk Avenue machete attack'
Winnipeg cops search for details about Selkirk Avenue machete attack
Trending Now
Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices