2 Winnipeg police officers to be stationed at HSC

In an effort to deter crime, the province plans to station two Winnipeg police officers in the emergency room at the Health Sciences Centre.

Last month, the Manitoba Nurses Union (MNU) voted to “grey list” the hospital, discouraging members from working there due to unsafe conditions. This came after four women and a teen girl were sexually asaulted in or around hospital grounds in July.

MNU president Darlene Jackson believes the officers are a direct response to that grey list vote, and says it’s a good first step to making things safer for staff and patients.

“My hope is that eventually we will have enough ISOs (Institutional Safety Officers) trained and equipped to be what we need for security without having police there,” says Jackson. “But we definitely need to start with police there now.”

Health Minister Uzoma Asagwara in a statement: “By funding dedicated police officers within the Health Sciences Centre emergency department, we are taking a proactive step to create a more secure and supportive environment for those seeking care and those providing it.”

