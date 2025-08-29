Families of 2 children killed in Minneapolis church shooting speak out

Send this page to someone via email

The families of the two children killed in a mass shooting early Wednesday morning at Annunciation Catholic Church in Minneapolis, Minn., spoke out for the first time on Thursday.

Eight-year-old Fletcher Merkel and Harper Moyski, 10, were killed and more than a dozen of their schoolmates were wounded Wednesday when a shooter, identified as 23-year-old Robin Westman, fired 116 rifle rounds through the church’s stained glass windows.

Jesse Merkel, Fletcher’s father, tearfully urged the community to remember his son for his love of family, fishing and cooking during a press conference Thursday.

“Yesterday, a coward decided to take our eight-year-old son, Fletcher, away from us. Because of their actions, we will never be allowed to hold him, talk to him, play with him and watch him grow into the wonderful young man he was on the path to becoming,” Merkel said.

“While the hole in our hearts and lives will never be filled, I hope that in time, our family can find healing. I pray that the other victim’s family can find some semblance of the same.”

Merkel said he is “hopeful” that “all the wounded are able to make a full recovery and return to their families” and that all the people, “especially the children,” are “able to recover mentally.”

“Over the past day, I’ve heard many stories accounting the swift and heroic actions of children and adults alike from inside the church. Without these people and their selfless actions, this could have been a tragedy of many magnitudes more for these people. I’m thankful,” Merkel said.

Moving forward, Merkel said he is not asking for “sympathy” but for “empathy” as his family and the Annunciation community grieve and “try to make sense of such a senseless act of violence.”

“Please remember Fletcher for the person he was and not the act that ended his life. Give your kids an extra hug and kiss today. We love you. Fletcher, you’ll always be with us,” Merkel concluded.

The Merkel family plans to create a scholarship in Fletcher Merkel’s name.

Harper’s parents said they want to see their daughter’s memory bring changes to gun violence and mental health issues.

“We are devastated to share that our beloved daughter, Harper Moyski, was tragically killed in the recent school shooting. Harper was a bright, joyful and deeply loved 10-year-old whose laughter, kindness and spirit touched everyone who knew her,” Michael Moyski and Jackie Flavin said in a statement.

“Our hearts are broken not only as parents, but also for Harper’s sister, who adored her big sister and is grieving an unimaginable loss,” they continued. “As a family, we are shattered, and words cannot capture the depth of our pain.”

The family said that while their immediate focus is on “Harper and our family’s healing,” they also believe it is important that “her memory fuels action.”

“No family should ever have to endure this kind of pain. We urge our leaders and communities to take meaningful steps to address gun violence and the mental health crisis in this country,” they said. “Change is possible, and it is necessary — so that Harper’s story does not become yet another in a long line of tragedies.”

The family said they are “deeply grateful” for the outpouring of love, prayers and support during this difficult time.

“Harper’s light will always shine through us, and we hope her memory inspires others to work toward a safer, more compassionate world,” they continued. “At this time, we kindly ask the media and community to respect our privacy as we mourn and honour Harper’s life together.”

“We need space to grieve, to support Harper’s sister, and to hold tightly to one another,” the family concluded.

Fifteen children between the ages of six and 15 were injured, along with three parishioners in their 80s, according to city officials. One person, a child, was reported in critical condition.

One of the surviving victims, who was shot twice, has made it through surgery.

According to a GoFundMe page for 13-year-old Endre Gunter, organized by his family, the teen took two gunshot wounds in the abdomen during the morning mass.

“Before he was rushed into surgery, Endre looked at the surgeon and asked one simple, powerful request, ‘Can you say a prayer with me?'” his aunt Natalie Davis wrote on the fundraising page.

“The surgeon later told us that not only did Endre survive the surgery, he fought through a terrifying event with courage that inspired the entire medical team. That moment of prayer, and Endre’s resilience will stay with our family forever,” she added.

Gunter is currently recovering from surgery at the hospital, but the family said “the road ahead is long.”

“We are beyond grateful he is still with us. The emotional and physical healing ahead will take time and resources,” she added. “We are raising funds to help with Endre’s medical bills, rehabilitation, trauma counselling and support for his immediate family.”

Endre Gunter, 13, was shot twice during the mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church in Minneapolis on Aug. 27.

The GoFundMe post has raised more than US$160,000 of its goal of $180,000 from more than 3,000 donations as of Friday morning.

Another shooting survivor revealed earlier this week that his friend shielded him from bullets inside the Minneapolis church.

Grade 5 student Weston Halsne said he was “two seats away from the stained glass windows” when the shooting began.

“It was like, shots fired, and then we kind of got under pews. They shot through the stained glass windows, I think, and it was really scary,” Halsne told CBS affiliate WCCO.

Halsne said he felt what he believed to be gunpowder on his neck.

“My friend Victor, like, saved me, though. Because he laid on top of me. But he got hit,” Halsne told NBC affiliate KARE.

When asked if he wanted to say anything to his friend Victor, Halsne called him “really brave” and said he hopes “he’s good in the hospital.”

“I hope you’re OK and I’m praying for you,” Halsne added.

Acting U.S. Attorney Joe Thompson said videos and writings the shooter left behind show that Westman “expressed hate towards almost every group imaginable.”

Investigators recovered hundreds of pieces of evidence from the church and three residences, the police chief said. They found more writings from the shooter, but no additional firearms or a clear motive for the attack on the church Westman once attended. Westman had a “deranged fascination” with mass killings, Minneapolis police Chief Brian O’Hara said.

There were no past arrests or anything in the shooter’s background that would have prevented Westman from being able to legally purchase a firearm, investigators said Thursday.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey told Good Morning America that the city is “united in grief” and “united in action” on Thursday.

“People who say that this is not about guns, you got to be kidding me. This is about guns. We do need to take action,” Frey said. “There are other countries around the world where horrific acts have taken place like this and then they step up to make a change so that it, in fact, does not happen again.”

— With files from The Associated Press