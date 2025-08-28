Family pleads for answers 1 year after B.C. man’s hit-and-run death

Send this page to someone via email

One year after 24-year-old Buddy Rhodes was struck and killed on the Coquihalla Highway, his family is pleading with people to come forward with information in his death.

Rhodes’ body was found off to the side of the highway near Exit 286 in Merritt, B.C., on Aug. 30, 2024.

“Buddy’s death has impacted all of us in different ways. It’s left a big hole in our lives; we are still working through the process,” his sister Alix Legouffe said in a video supplied by the BC Highway Patrol.

“The last year’s been really tough on all of us, going through all of the firsts, the first birthdays, the first Christmas, all of the family dinners, I’m getting married in a few weeks and having my brother not there, (I’m) still trying to figure out how we’re going to do that.”

Legouffe described Rhodes as funny, kind and “a great uncle,” who “lit up every room he walked into with all of his energy.”

Police say a collision reconstructionist determined Rhodes was likely standing or walking at the side of the highway when he was struck by a southbound vehicle.

He was not found for up to six days after the collision.

“We are open to hearing another side of this story, including from the driver who possibly did not know they hit Buddy,” BC Highway Patrol Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said.

“We need to solve this mystery for Buddy’s family.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact BC Highway Patrol – Merritt at 250-378-4262.