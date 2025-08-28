Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Family pleads for answers 1 year after B.C. man’s hit-and-run death

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 28, 2025 5:33 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Coquihalla hit-and-run victim’s name released 1 year after death, suspect search continues'
Coquihalla hit-and-run victim’s name released 1 year after death, suspect search continues
Police have release the name of the man who was killed in a hit-and-run on the Coquihalla Highway a year ago. The family of 24-year-old Buddy Rhodes is also issuing a plea for the driver who hit him to come forward.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

One year after 24-year-old Buddy Rhodes was struck and killed on the Coquihalla Highway, his family is pleading with people to come forward with information in his death.

Rhodes’ body was found off to the side of the highway near Exit 286 in Merritt, B.C., on Aug. 30, 2024.

“Buddy’s death has impacted all of us in different ways. It’s left a big hole in our lives; we are still working through the process,” his sister Alix Legouffe said in a video supplied by the BC Highway Patrol.

“The last year’s been really tough on all of us, going through all of the firsts, the first birthdays, the first Christmas, all of the family dinners, I’m getting married in a few weeks and having my brother not there, (I’m) still trying to figure out how we’re going to do that.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Police searching for driver of vehicle involved in Burnaby hit and run'
Police searching for driver of vehicle involved in Burnaby hit and run
Trending Now

Legouffe described Rhodes as funny, kind and “a great uncle,” who “lit up every room he walked into with all of his energy.”

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police say a collision reconstructionist determined Rhodes was likely standing or walking at the side of the highway when he was struck by a southbound vehicle.

He was not found for up to six days after the collision.

“We are open to hearing another side of this story, including from the driver who possibly did not know they hit Buddy,” BC Highway Patrol Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said.

“We need to solve this mystery for Buddy’s family.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact BC Highway Patrol – Merritt at 250-378-4262.

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices