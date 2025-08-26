Menu

Politics

Alberta cabinet minister to follow rules after late-night legislature tour for Christian singer

By Jack Farrell The Canadian Press
Posted August 26, 2025 3:45 pm
1 min read
A video posted on social media shows controversial American Christian singer Sean Feucht holding a worship session in the rotunda of the Alberta legislature on Friday.
A video posted on social media shows controversial American Christian singer Sean Feucht holding a worship session in the rotunda of the Alberta legislature on Friday. x.com/seanfeucht
An Alberta cabinet minister is promising to follow the rules following an unusual late-night tour of the legislature last week for controversial American Christian singer Sean Feucht.

Family Services Minister Searle Turton said he led Feucht and others through the domed building late Friday after the singer held a concert on the legislature grounds.

Feucht later posted a short video on social media of a “worship session,” with him and others singing in the building’s rotunda.

A screen grab from a social media post shows controversial American christian singer Sean Feutch leading a "worship session" in the rotunda of the Alberta legislature after being let into the building by family services minister Searle Turton on Friday. View image in full screen
A screen grab from a social media post shows controversial American Christian singer Sean Feucht leading a ‘worship session’ in the rotunda of the Alberta legislature after being let into the building by Family Services Minister Searle Turton on Friday. x.com/seanfeucht

The singer has been a controversial figure for his outspoken socially conservative views on abortion and LGBTQ2 rights, and his concerts in other provinces have been cancelled due to public safety concerns.

Turton said no rules were broken, but acknowledged that such a tour happening outside of usual business hours isn’t approved practice.

Alberta Minister of Family Services Searle Turton is promising to follow the rules in the future after he allowed controversial American Christian singer Sean Feucht into the Alberta legislature for a worship session on Friday.
Alberta Minister of Family Services Searle Turton is promising to follow the rules in the future after he allowed controversial American Christian singer Sean Feucht into the Alberta legislature for a worship session on Friday. Credit: United Conservative Caucus
Trending Now

The deputy leader of the Alberta NDP, Rakhi Pancholi, responded to news of Feucht’s tour and worship session by saying, “turning a space that belongs to all Albertans into a Minister’s personal worshipping space is wrong.”

“This space belongs to the people of Alberta. The Minister knew all of this and still chose to misuse the space for his own personal interest,” added Pancholi.

Turton said he’s been in contact with the office of the legislature Speaker and that he’ll follow proper procedure moving forward.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

