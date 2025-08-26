Alberta cabinet minister to follow rules after late-night legislature tour for Christian singer

An Alberta cabinet minister is promising to follow the rules following an unusual late-night tour of the legislature last week for controversial American Christian singer Sean Feucht.
Family Services Minister Searle Turton said he led Feucht and others through the domed building late Friday after the singer held a concert on the legislature grounds.
Feucht later posted a short video on social media of a “worship session,” with him and others singing in the building’s rotunda.
The singer has been a controversial figure for his outspoken socially conservative views on abortion and LGBTQ2 rights, and his concerts in other provinces have been cancelled due to public safety concerns.
Turton said no rules were broken, but acknowledged that such a tour happening outside of usual business hours isn’t approved practice.
The deputy leader of the Alberta NDP, Rakhi Pancholi, responded to news of Feucht’s tour and worship session by saying, “turning a space that belongs to all Albertans into a Minister’s personal worshipping space is wrong.”
“This space belongs to the people of Alberta. The Minister knew all of this and still chose to misuse the space for his own personal interest,” added Pancholi.
Turton said he’s been in contact with the office of the legislature Speaker and that he’ll follow proper procedure moving forward.
