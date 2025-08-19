Woman arrested after posting threats to kidnap, kill Trump on social media

Send this page to someone via email

An Indiana woman was arrested in Washington, D.C., over the weekend and charged in connection with making a series of kidnapping and death threats against U.S. President Donald Trump on social media.

Nathalie Rose Jones, 50, of Lafayette, Ind., used her Instagram account to call for Trump’s removal from office, labelled him a terrorist and called his administration a dictatorship, according to a complaint filed Monday. The posts also criticized the administration’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On her personal Facebook account, Jones’ comments allegedly escalated to threats.

“I am willing to sacrificially kill this POTUS by disemboweling him and cutting out his trachea with Liz Cheney and all The Affirmation present,” read an Aug. 6 post that was directed at the FBI, according to a press release from the Department of Justice (DOJ).

In a separate Facebook post, directed at U.S. Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth, Jones called for the arrest and removal of Trump, again labelling him a terrorist.

According to the release, Jones entered a voluntary interview with the Secret Service on Aug. 15, where she called Trump a “Nazi” and “terrorist.” She also expressed a willingness to kill him and said she had a “bladed object” that she would use to “carry out her mission of killing” Trump with the intention to “avenge all lives lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

She told the Secret Service that she expected to travel to Atlanta the next day. She was not arrested at that time.

View image in full screen Nathalie Jones poses in front of the White House in a photo posted to her Facebook page in July 2025. Nath Jones / Facebook

However, the following day, the DOJ says, Jones attended a protest near the White House in Washington, D.C. After the demonstration, she was once again interviewed by federal agents, and admitted to making threats and confirmed she owned the accounts from which the posts were made, but said she did not intend to harm Trump.

She was arrested shortly after the second interview concluded.

“Protecting the President of the United States is our highest priority, and every potential threat is addressed with the utmost seriousness,” said Matt McCool, the special agent in charge of the U.S. Secret Service’s Washington Field Office.

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro condemned the threats in a video posted to X, writing: “Threatening the life of the President is one of the most serious crimes and one that will be met with swift and unwavering prosecution. Make no mistake — justice will be served.”

Threatening the life of the President is one of the most serious crimes and one that will be met with swift and unwavering prosecution. Make no mistake—justice will be served. We extend our deepest gratitude to our dedicated law enforcement partners, especially the Secret… pic.twitter.com/P9qT0rHg2g — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) August 18, 2025

Court records filed Monday evening did not show whether Jones was represented by a lawyer, reports The Washington Post.

Jones is charged with threatening to take the life of, kidnap, or inflict bodily harm upon the President of the United States and transmitting threats across state lines.

The case is being investigated by the Secret Service.

In 2023, a self-described “activist” from Quebec pleaded guilty to sending Trump a poison-laced letter at the height of his ill-fated 2020 re-election effort.

Pascale Ferrier, 56, was arrested at the Canada-U.S. border in September 2020 and charged with sending the president a threatening letter laced with homemade ricin, a poison she brewed at her home in Montreal.

Intercepted two months before the 2020 election, the letter described Trump as an “ugly tyrant clown” and urged him to give up his bid to hold onto the White House.

She was sentenced to almost 22 years in prison.