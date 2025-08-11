Pinawa water rescue a reminder to stay safe: first responders

Send this page to someone via email

First responders are once again urging Manitobans to use caution around waterways after five people had to be rescued Saturday near Pinawa.

Mike Purtill, chief of the Pinawa Fire and Rescue Service, told 680 CJOB that the five adults — none of whom were good swimmers or wearing lifejackets — were on the Pinawa Channel on flotation devices when the current overwhelmed them.

“It’s kind of an isolated area, so they had no way out of the water — they were standing in waist-deep water,” Purtill said.

“(They) understood that they were in some serious trouble. They called 911 and we dispatched our crews, and we just led them to safety.”

Purtill said people should know their swimming skill level before heading out on the water and always wear a lifejacket. The channel, he said, goes from swift to lazy to swift again, and for inexperienced swimmers, it can be a challenge.

“For a seasoned veteran or somebody who’s very comfortable in the water, there’s no issues, but if you’re a non-swimmer, you have yourself a problem.

“Get familiar with the waterway, understand that it is swift water — once you’re on the float channel, it goes for about three kilometres, and there are very few areas that you can get off.

“Have your lifejackets … and have paddles.”