Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Fight over Saskatchewan school pronoun law to resume in court Monday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 11, 2025 12:08 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'University of Saskatchewan’s Student Union calls for repeal on Bill 137'
University of Saskatchewan’s Student Union calls for repeal on Bill 137
WATCH (July 2025): The fight against the pronoun consent law continues as new letter backed by the U of S Student's Union is again calling for the law to be reappealed – Jul 14, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Saskatchewan Court of Appeal is expected to rule today on the province’s appeal of a decision to allow a challenge of its school pronoun law.

A judge ruled last year that the court challenge could continue, despite the government’s use of the notwithstanding clause.

The law, which came into force in 2023, requires parental consent if children under 16 want to change their names or pronouns at school.

Lawyers for the LGBTQ+ group UR Pride brought forward the challenge, arguing the law causes irreparable harm to gender diverse youth and its case should move ahead.

The government has argued its use of the notwithstanding clause to bring the law into force should end the court challenge.

Nearly a dozen groups intervened in the appeal, including the government of Alberta, which argued in favour of Saskatchewan.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'UR Pride fights Saskatchewan’s pronoun law'
UR Pride fights Saskatchewan’s pronoun law

Alberta passed a law last year requiring students 15 and younger have parental consent to change their names or pronouns. Students 16 and 17 don’t need consent but their parents have to be notified.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

New Brunswick also had a pronoun policy but Premier Susan Holt revised it after she was elected in 2024.

UR Pride amended its challenge and argues Saskatchewan’s law violates Section 12 of the Charter, which is the right to be free from cruel and unusual treatment. The province cited other sections when it invoked the notwithstanding clause.

Former Justice Minister Bronwyn Eyre said last year the Saskatchewan Party government wouldn’t hesitate to use the notwithstanding clause again.

Click to play video: 'Comparing Saskatchewan and Alberta’s parental consent policy'
Comparing Saskatchewan and Alberta’s parental consent policy
Related News
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices