Crime

2 years after man fatally stabbed on Granville Strip, police launch new appeal

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 6, 2025 3:34 pm
Two years after a father of five was stabbed to death on the Granville Strip, Vancouver police are renewing their appeal for tips to find his killer.

Surrey resident Jose Kaze, 32, was fatally stabbed around 3:15 a.m. on Aug. 4, 2023, on Granville Street between Smithe and Nelson streets.

Police say they think there are people who know more about the killing who have yet to come forward.

Click to play video: 'Police investigating after fatal stabbing on Granville Street'
Police investigating after fatal stabbing on Granville Street

“We know the Granville Mall remains busy just after 3 a.m. on weekends, and someone would have seen what happened,” Vancouver police Const. Jason Doucette said.

“If you have any information about this homicide, please don’t assume someone else has already told us. Call us and let us determine if it’s important.”

A GoFundMe campaign for Kaze describes him as a “devoted father” and a hardworking man “who lost his life in a senseless act of violence.”

“This loving father leaves behind five beautiful young children, all of whom he cherished deeply,” the campaign states.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Vancouver police at 604-717-2500.

