Simply Delicious Recipe: Italian pasta with honey mushrooms and blueberries

Follow along with Susan Hay and executive chef Massimo Capra, owner of Capra’s Kitchen, as he prepares homemade pasta with honey mushrooms and blueberries.

Ingredients

¾ lb Tagliatelle

1 lb Honey Mushroom, washed, dried, chopped

¼ cup White Wine

½ pint Blueberry

1 Shallot

2tbsp Olive Oil

1tbsp Butter

250ml 35% Cream

4tbsp Grated Parmigiano

Salt & Pepper to taste

Instructions

In a large sauté pan, add the oil and half of the butter. Add the mushroom and over medium heat sauté well until the mushroom are cooked and slightly crisp on the edges. Add the shallots and season with salt and pepper to taste. Add the wine and evaporate the alcohol well then add the cream and simmer for a minute. Add a couple of spoons of pasta water.

Boil the pasta in plenty of salted water until done to your liking, strain and add to the sauce, add the blueberry, the cheese and toss well. Serve immediately. This serves four people.