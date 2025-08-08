Menu

Simply Delicious Recipe: Italian pasta with honey mushrooms and blueberries

By Susan Hay, OOnt. D.Litt. Global News
Posted August 8, 2025 4:00 am
Italian pasta with honey mushrooms and Blueberries
Italian pasta with honey mushrooms and Blueberries.
Follow along with Susan Hay and executive chef Massimo Capra, owner of Capra’s Kitchen, as he prepares homemade pasta with honey mushrooms and blueberries.

Ingredients

  • ¾ lb Tagliatelle
  • 1 lb Honey Mushroom, washed, dried, chopped
  • ¼ cup White Wine
  • ½ pint Blueberry
  • 1 Shallot
  • 2tbsp Olive Oil
  • 1tbsp Butter
  • 250ml 35% Cream
  • 4tbsp Grated Parmigiano
  • Salt & Pepper to taste
Instructions

In a large sauté pan, add the oil and half of the butter. Add the mushroom and over medium heat sauté well until the mushroom are cooked and slightly crisp on the edges. Add the shallots and season with salt and pepper to taste. Add the wine and evaporate the alcohol well then add the cream and simmer for a minute. Add a couple of spoons of pasta water.

Boil the pasta in plenty of salted water until done to your liking, strain and add to the sauce, add the blueberry, the cheese and toss well. Serve immediately. This serves four people.

